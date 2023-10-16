“The water coming through the pipes look like trench water” – La Grange residents

Kaieteur News – Residents of La Grange on the West Bank of Demerara are outraged at the level of service and water quality provided by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to their area.

Over the last two weeks, residents endured discoloured water for several hours per day. One resident who asked not to be named said that, “The water coming through the pipes looking like trench water. We have to settle it before we can wash our clothes, or even the wares.”

The residents have noted that works are being conducted at the La Grange Old Road in the vicinity of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in which new pipes are being laid. It appears that this may be contributing to the disruption of service in the area, they noted. GWI was contacted and carried out works to remedy the issue, however, the situation was not rectified.

“As soon as they fix it, and the contractor come back and start working, I don’t know if he trouble something or touch something, but the water cut off again,” a resident said. The situation is a frequent occurrence and water is only accessible for certain parts of the day, on certain days, the residents noted.

They indicated that the manager of the GWI office on the West Bank of Demerara visited the area on Thursday last and promised to have the issues resolved. However, when the residents turned up and they did not see any works being undertaken.

Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan, during a press conference by the Office of the Opposition Leader, decried the quality of service offered by the authorities. “The national water system is at its poorest ever with the quality and level of service in almost every part of Guyana, far below that of the stipulated WHO standard,” he said.

He made reference to the citizens lamenting on social media about the quality of water they are receiving, as well as the poor or non-existent service. He noted that there was also an instance where the Regional Vice Chairman Region 10 had taken to social media to vent his disgust at the discoloured water the residents were receiving. Jordan said that water quality is a concern countrywide and consumers were constantly complaining.