Shabazz praises Golden Jaguars performance

Oct 16, 2023 Sports

Guyana’s starting line-up against Puerto Rico.

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Jamaal Shabazz, the head coach of the Golden Jaguars, has expressed his admiration for his team’s performance in their 3-1 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Deon Moore and Omari Glasgow celebrating their team's victory over Puerto Rico.

The win has kept Guyana undefeated in the Concacaf Nations League and propelled them to the top of Group D in League B with nine points, marking Puerto Rico’s first loss in three matches.

The journey for the Golden Jaguars began with a resounding 5-1 victory against Antigua and Barbuda, followed by a hard-fought 3-2 win against the Bahamas on home turf.

Their win on Saturday sets the stage for an intriguing rematch tomorrow at the same venue that could determine which team advances to League A.

Coach Shabazz was effusive in his praise, stating, “This victory was hard-fought and a true team effort. “We are trying to create our own identity and winning against a quality team like Puerto Rico is a big boost to our approach.”

Guyana’s starting lineup against Puerto Rico featured Quillon Roberts in goal, supported by Reece Greenidge, Curtez Kellam, Jalen Jones, and Nathan Moriah-Welsh in defence.

The midfield was composed of Daniel Wilson as captain, Kelsey Benjamin, and Stephen Duke-McKenna. Coach Jamaal Shabazz also introduced Omari Glasgow, the team’s top scorer with five goals, along with Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds.

The Golden Jaguars deployed a 4-3-3 formation to strike a balance between attack and defence.

Throughout the match, the Guyanese squad demonstrated their determination to secure all three points, applying relentless pressure and keeping Puerto Rico on the defensive.

According to Shabazz, “The players are not restricted by conventional positions, they have roles and are working hard to take responsibility for their performance. The team is becoming more important than the individual and our country is even more important to us than the team. That’s the mentality that was displayed today and I am very proud of the Golden Jaguars for their efforts in this win.”

He added, “We’re playing the way Guyana wants us to play. It took some time and the commitment of our players, both local and overseas-based. We aim to build from the back, maintain possession, open up the opposition, and exploit the flanks, all while putting pressure on our opponents.”

Guyana found the back of the net through goals from Omari Glasgow, Kelsey Benjamin, and Deon Moore, who plays in England.

Glasgow, one of the leading scorers in the Nations League, is making a case for becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for Guyana.

The 19-year-old Chicago Fire forward has impressively scored 12 goals in just 18 matches since his debut at the age of 17 against The Bahamas in 2021.

Currently, Nigel ‘Powers’ Codrington holds the title of all-time leading goalscorer in Guyana’s football history, with 18 goals in 26 matches.

 

 

Shabazz praises Golden Jaguars performance

