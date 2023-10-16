Saint Pius Circle Tennis Club win MCYS NSC, A. Munroe organised All Female competition

Latest update October 16th, 2023 12:31 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Saint Pius Circle Tennis Club won the MCYS NSC A. Munroe organised All Female Circle Tennis competition played at Banks DIH Thirst Park Ground.
In the Final, Banks DIH Circle Tennis team, returning to the sport for the first time since 2019, batted first and scored 99–2 with Roanna Charles 23, Savannah Hacket Lynch 17 and Simone Williams 13.
St Pius in their turn in the middle replied with 105 – 1, Player of the final Abigale Weeks hitting 38, Simone Williams 22, Abiola Shepherd 21, Samantha Porter 12.
CPCE took the 3rd place.
Meanwhile, the Circle Tennis Revival will continue during this month with the Pinktober All female competition.
This is St Pius 3rd title for the year, they won the Emancipation Game mixed team competition also and the CPCE mixed team sponsored competition early this year.
