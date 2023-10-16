Latest update October 16th, 2023 12:31 AM

Quarterfinalists of tenth edition locked in

Oct 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – This weekend, the quarterfinalists of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament will spring into action after securing their places Saturday last in the Round-of-16 stage at the Ministry of Education Ground.

Eight intriguing matches were contested in the final knockout round as Redeemer, Potaro, St. Stephen’s, Enterprise, St. Pius, Den Amstel, Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt all came out victorious.

The quarterfinalists will now battle to see who takes the title and which teams round out the top eight.

Defending Champion, Enterprise, is still in the race after they needled (1-0) St. Gabriel’s, compliments of Dontay Kowlessar.

The 2022 runner-up and former Champion, St. Pius, continue to look ominous following a 5-0 win over Friendship. Aaron Vasconcellos (25’, 38’), Octain Moore (28’), Daniel Chesney (33’) and Ezekiel Lewis (35’) were responsible for their goals.

Marian Academy made mince meat of Colaaco with a 10-0 win as Rhys George (12’, 14’, 18’, 25’, 26’ & 33’) scored a sensational six, Maxwell Viapree (3’, 16’) recorded a brace while Shad Waldron (29’) and Joshua Johnson (39’) accounted for the other goals. West Ruimveldt scored a comfortable 4 – 0 victory over Tucville with goals coming from Teon Francis (3’), Deshawn Thomas (5’), Eli Bryant (25’) and Dane Vancooten (37’).

Redeemer’s 4 – 1 triumph over Kabakaburi was their ticket into the next round. David DeCosta (5’, 28’, 38’) led the way with a hat-trick and was supported with a goal from Jonathan Ollivierre (24’) while the opposition’s lone goal came from Jamie Thomas (8’).

The other matches saw Potaro defeat North Georgetown 2 – 1, St. Stephen’s get past St. John The Baptiste 1 – 0 and Den Amstel trounce F.E Pollard 2 – 0.

This tournament is sponsored by Unicomer through their Courts Optical brand, organised by the Petra Organisation with support from the MoE, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.

