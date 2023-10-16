Police rank injured in Corentyne accident

Kaieteur News – A police constable was hospitalized with severe injuries on Saturday morning following an accident involving a truck and a Guyana Police Force (GPF) pick-up on the #72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to the police, the accident, which occurred around 04:30hrs on Saturday, involved a GPF pick-up bearing registration PAE 1659 which is attached to the Springlands Police Station and which was driven by the now hospitalised cop. The other vehicle, a motor lorry bearing registration GLL 2841, was driven by a 39-year-old man.

The injured rank sustained a fractured right hand and head injuries, police noted.

Investigation revealed that the pickup was proceeding south along the eastern lane of the roadway while the lorry driver alleged that he saw the pickup proceeding along the western lane.

Upon seeing this, the lorry driver said he swerved left to avoid a head-on collision, but despite his efforts, the pickup collided with the right-side cab of the lorry.

Police noted that as a result of the collision, the driver of the pick-up along with two other ranks who were passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries. In addition, the driver of the truck and other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries.

They were taken to Skeldon Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens. One of the police ranks was treated and sent away, while the injured cop was kept at the hospital for observation.

He was later referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was further treated for the said injuries and admitted as a patient. His condition is regarded as serious.