Latest update October 16th, 2023 12:31 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police rank injured in Corentyne accident

Oct 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A police constable was hospitalized with severe injuries on Saturday morning following an accident involving a truck and a Guyana Police Force (GPF) pick-up on the #72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The truck which was involved in the accident. (GPF photo)

The truck which was involved in the accident. (GPF photo)

According to the police, the accident, which occurred around 04:30hrs on Saturday, involved a GPF pick-up bearing registration PAE 1659 which is attached to the Springlands Police Station and which was driven by the now hospitalised cop. The other vehicle, a motor lorry bearing registration GLL 2841, was driven by a 39-year-old man.

The injured rank sustained a fractured right hand and head injuries, police noted.

Investigation revealed that the pickup was proceeding south along the eastern lane of the roadway while the lorry driver alleged that he saw the pickup proceeding along the western lane.

Upon seeing this, the lorry driver said he swerved left to avoid a head-on collision, but despite his efforts, the pickup collided with the right-side cab of the lorry.

Police noted that as a result of the collision, the driver of the pick-up along with two other ranks who were passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries. In addition, the driver of the truck and other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries.

They were taken to Skeldon Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens. One of the police ranks was treated and sent away, while the injured cop was kept at the hospital for observation.

He was later referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was further treated for the said injuries and admitted as a patient. His condition is regarded as serious.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 13, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Exxon shareholders eating lobster; Guyanese eating dog food.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Xavio Alexander is boy’s Under-19 champion as Ruel Rambirche and Mishka Beharry emerges as triple champions in the U-15 and U-19 respectively

Xavio Alexander is boy’s Under-19 champion as Ruel Rambirche and...

Oct 16, 2023

NSC Junior National Badminton Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission Junior National Badminton Tournament concluded with Xavio Alexander emerging the winner of the ...
Read More
Shabazz praises Golden Jaguars performance

Shabazz praises Golden Jaguars performance

Oct 16, 2023

Saint Pius Circle Tennis Club win MCYS NSC, A. Munroe organised All Female competition

Saint Pius Circle Tennis Club win MCYS NSC, A....

Oct 16, 2023

Fourteen successfully complete rigorous programme to earn Concacaf W ‘C’ licence and Concacaf C licence certificates

Fourteen successfully complete rigorous programme...

Oct 16, 2023

Quarterfinalists of tenth edition locked in

Quarterfinalists of tenth edition locked in

Oct 16, 2023

BCB joins hands with Dr. Armnauth Dukhi to establish Cricket Trust Funds

BCB joins hands with Dr. Armnauth Dukhi to...

Oct 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]