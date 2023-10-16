Ramnauth’s 93 help 4R Lions Under17 win GCA tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Rampertab Ramnauth led the way with an unbeaten 93 as 4R Lions beat GCC by six wickets at Bourda in the inaugural Ramchand Auto Spares, Survival Group of Companies and Trophy Stall 50 overs cricket tournament on Saturday.

GCC, featuring seven players who played in the last Regional U-19 Tournament, were dismissed for 171 in 43.5. West Indies U-19, Mavindra Dindyal hit seven fours and a six in his 34-ball 40 and shared in a 68-run stand with Revaldo Phillips, who hit five boundaries in his 29 from 30 balls. Aryan Persaud made an unbeaten 29 off 66 balls with two fours to be the other player to reach double figures for GCC.

Romeo Deonarain captured 3-17, while Sanjay Algoo 3-53 and Salim Khan 2-35 were among the wickets for 4R Lions.

The young Lions roared 174-4 in 36.3 overs for victory. The 17-year-old Berbice and Guyana U-19 left-hander Rampertab Ramnauth hit six boundaries and one six in his unbeaten 93. He shared in an 88-run opening stand with his sibling, 16-year-old National U-17 Rampersaud Ramnauth, who made 34 from 54 balls included six fours.

Mavindra Dindyal finished with 3-33 bowling gor GCC.

The tournament MVP was Romeo Deonarain who had the most runs in the tournament. Transport’s Riyad Latif had the most wickets and both players received trophies and cash incentives for their achievements.

Deonarain also won a trip for two to Kaieteur Fall from Survival Group of companies for his MVP showing. Trophies were presented to the winners and runners-up teams. The young Lions now join their female counterparts who recently won the female title in the recently concluded Prime Minister Cup tournament.