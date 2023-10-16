Mon Repos man gunned down at Ogle

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man who was riddled by gunmen in a motorcar as he waited on the traffic lights to change at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) early on Sunday morning.

Dead is Kimal Khan of Mon Repos, ECD. The man sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest and abdomen, police noted.

According to the police, around 00:10hrs on Sunday, Khan and his 21-year -old common-law wife were on a black Honda motorcycle when three “unidentifiable men” in a Toyota Allion motorcar opened fire on the couple, fatally wounding Khan. The police did not mention whether the man’s wife sustained injuries.

Police said around 23:00hrs on Saturday, the couple left their home and proceeded to the Wee Bar and Lounge on the Mon Repos Public Road where they each consumed an alcoholic beverage. The duo then left for another bar at Mon Repos and later returned to the Wee Bar and Lounge, where they spent a few minutes and left again. The couple were headed to another drinking spot in Georgetown when Khan met his demise.

According to the police, Khan stopped his motorcycle at the traffic lights at Ogle, and while waiting for the light to change, a tinted, silver-coloured Toyota Allion motorcar pulled up alongside the couple. The occupants of the car then discharged several rounds in the couple’s direction. Police said Khan immediately fell off the motorcycle and onto the roadway as the car sped away, heading south along the Ogle Access Road.

Five minutes later, the police arrived at the scene while Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned.

The man was later pronounced dead by a doctor and six 9mm spent shells were recovered. Khan’s body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said the area was canvassed for closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which were seen but are yet to be viewed. Investigations continue.