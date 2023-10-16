Guyanese protest Israel’s assault on Palestine

Latest update October 16th, 2023 12:31 AM
Oct 16, 2023 News
…Former President Donald Ramotar also part of Gaza protest
Kaieteur News – Over two hundred Guyanese turned out on Sunday morning and braved the heat in support of Palestinians in Gaza which is being bombarded by heavy artillery by Israel.
Bearing placards which read “Stop Israel’s war crimes in Gaza”, “Palestine will be free”, “Stop genocide in Palestine” and “Respect existence or expect resistance”, the protestors marched peacefully from Homestretch Avenue and Vlissengen, then walked down to Camp Street, and returned to Homestretch Avenue and Vlissengen Road.
In addition, former President Donald Ramotar was also part of the march. In a short speech at the gathering, he condemned the atrocities that are meted out to the Palestinians.
Kaieteur News Publisher, Mr. Glenn Lall was also among those who participated in the walk on Sunday.
The BBC reported on Sunday that Gaza is seeing an “unprecedented human catastrophe” based on a report from the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees. Amidst the conflict, the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken has urged Israel to do everything possible to avoid harming civilians.
Iran has continued to warn Israel that if it escalates the conflict in Gaza, it risks drawing in the involvement of Iran’s military.
“If they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Al Jazeera.
“If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America,” he added. It comes one day after Amirabdollahian met with the leader of Hamas in Doha.
Since the conflict, more than 2,450 people have been killed by Israel’s bombing of Gaza, Palestinian authorities say, with an estimated 1,000 missing under rubble.
More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel last weekend when Hamas’s fighters crossed the border to attack civilians and soldiers.
Four hospitals in the north of the Gaza strip are no longer working, the World Health Organisation has said.
In a statement on social media, the WHO in occupied Palestinian territory adds that 21 hospitals in Gaza have been given an order to evacuate by the Israeli military.
The global health body also notes that the “forced evacuation” of hospitals may amount to a violation of international humanitarian law”. (Ameer Sattaur photos)
Palestine
I am Palestine
Captured and alone!
Intruders invade my soul;
They come in tanks…
Filled with poison breathe!
Hoping to cover me
In the shadows of their sins.
But do they not know
That shadows are only born through light?
My light
Shines to the heavens
Bearing witness to the words of my God.
So let them come!
One day they will run
But for now
Let them come.
They come breaking bones
And stealing homes
Hoping to shatter me
A constant effort to erase me
Can they not see?
I am the ground upon which they stand
The very foundation of this holy land!
I am the white of their desperation;
I am the green of the trees they plant;
I am the black of the dirt on their hands;
I am the red of the wounds they inflict.
Blood flooded spine
I am still here!
As the try to suffocate me
I am still here!
Palestine.
A nation sacred in the eyes of God
I draw every breath by His name!
And smile…
I smile as I watch my children die…
…Martyrs.
So raise the flag and proclaim the truth
Protect the legacy of these roots!
Raise the flag and stand your ground
My children,
you are here now, but heaven bound!
Raise the flag and lift your heads high
You are a sacred child of Palestine.
We are Palestine…
Until the end of time!
Authored by: Maryam Jameela Haniff
(A poem that was read to the protestors)
Exxon shareholders eating lobster; Guyanese eating dog food.
Oct 16, 2023NSC Junior National Badminton Tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission Junior National Badminton Tournament concluded with Xavio Alexander emerging the winner of the ...
Oct 16, 2023
Oct 16, 2023
Oct 16, 2023
Oct 16, 2023
Oct 16, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The government’s decision to impose increased fees on large-scale electricity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]