Guyanese protest Israel’s assault on Palestine

…Former President Donald Ramotar also part of Gaza protest

Kaieteur News – Over two hundred Guyanese turned out on Sunday morning and braved the heat in support of Palestinians in Gaza which is being bombarded by heavy artillery by Israel.

Bearing placards which read “Stop Israel’s war crimes in Gaza”, “Palestine will be free”, “Stop genocide in Palestine” and “Respect existence or expect resistance”, the protestors marched peacefully from Homestretch Avenue and Vlissengen, then walked down to Camp Street, and returned to Homestretch Avenue and Vlissengen Road.

In addition, former President Donald Ramotar was also part of the march. In a short speech at the gathering, he condemned the atrocities that are meted out to the Palestinians.

Kaieteur News Publisher, Mr. Glenn Lall was also among those who participated in the walk on Sunday.

The BBC reported on Sunday that Gaza is seeing an “unprecedented human catastrophe” based on a report from the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees. Amidst the conflict, the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken has urged Israel to do everything possible to avoid harming civilians.

Iran has continued to warn Israel that if it escalates the conflict in Gaza, it risks drawing in the involvement of Iran’s military.

“If they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Al Jazeera.

“If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America,” he added. It comes one day after Amirabdollahian met with the leader of Hamas in Doha.

Since the conflict, more than 2,450 people have been killed by Israel’s bombing of Gaza, Palestinian authorities say, with an estimated 1,000 missing under rubble.

More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel last weekend when Hamas’s fighters crossed the border to attack civilians and soldiers.

Four hospitals in the north of the Gaza strip are no longer working, the World Health Organisation has said.

In a statement on social media, the WHO in occupied Palestinian territory adds that 21 hospitals in Gaza have been given an order to evacuate by the Israeli military.

The global health body also notes that the “forced evacuation” of hospitals may amount to a violation of international humanitarian law”. (Ameer Sattaur photos)

Palestine

I am Palestine

Captured and alone!

Intruders invade my soul;

They come in tanks…

Filled with poison breathe!

Hoping to cover me

In the shadows of their sins.

But do they not know

That shadows are only born through light?

My light

Shines to the heavens

Bearing witness to the words of my God.

So let them come!

One day they will run

But for now

Let them come.

They come breaking bones

And stealing homes

Hoping to shatter me

A constant effort to erase me

Can they not see?

I am the ground upon which they stand

The very foundation of this holy land!

I am the white of their desperation;

I am the green of the trees they plant;

I am the black of the dirt on their hands;

I am the red of the wounds they inflict.

Blood flooded spine

I am still here!

As the try to suffocate me

I am still here!

Palestine.

A nation sacred in the eyes of God

I draw every breath by His name!

And smile…

I smile as I watch my children die…

…Martyrs.

So raise the flag and proclaim the truth

Protect the legacy of these roots!

Raise the flag and stand your ground

My children,

you are here now, but heaven bound!

Raise the flag and lift your heads high

You are a sacred child of Palestine.

We are Palestine…

Until the end of time!

Authored by: Maryam Jameela Haniff

(A poem that was read to the protestors)