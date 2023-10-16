Girl, 10, allegedly raped by stepfather

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Seven are investigating a report that a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather on several occasions.

According to the police, the man committed the acts between April and December 2021 in Region 7. He was arrested on Friday last after touching the child inappropriately, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the man raised the child since she was a 3-year-year old while he shared a relationship with her mother.

The victim alleged that on April 2, 2021, at about 12:30hrs, she was home alone when her stepfather returned from his farm. He then pulled her into their house and sexually assaulted her. The victim told her mother what had occurred, and she scolded the suspect.

Sometime again in 2021, the suspect took the child to his farm, where he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. Police said the child returned home and told her mother what had occurred. Her mother scolded the suspect once more and moved out of his house for some time.

On Friday last, around 07:00hrs, the victim was bathing at a creek nearby when the suspect followed her and touched her breast while she was changing her clothes. Police said the victim returned home and reported what had occurred to her grandmother.

The matter was reported to police late that morning and the suspect was arrested and is presently in custody. Investigations are ongoing.