Fire Service Contradictions

Oct 16, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – It is heart-wrenching to see how fast the Guyana Fire Service is ready to throw the law books and impose fines on regular citizens for making a lil smoke (smoke pot) to protect themselves, livestock and pets during the mosquito season. It is understandable fire can escalate if left unsupervised, but I am referring to supervised insistences. Taking into consideration that the government is doing nothing to aid citizens, especially in the country side or rural areas for example implementing a fogging out schedule.

Applying insecticide/mosquito repellents is also harmful to the body and in most cases, they wear off quickly. Also we cannot apply it to pets and livestock, in my opinion the spread of DENGUE and MALARIA is more severe than these petty issues.

The Guyana Fire Service is also claiming that by making a small fire/smoke is against EPA regulations and can cause health problems to some people and is detrimental to the environment, however it’s okay for ExxonMobil to continue their flaring exercise at approximately 4 to 6 different areas on a 24-hour basis. I wonder if that is not more detrimental to the human health and the environment? But the Guyana Fire Service and EPA will never impose fines and penalties to ExxonMobil for them to cease and desist. And that’s one of the reasons these offshore companies are implementing policies against video recordings and pictures preventing local employees from exposing exactly what is going on out there.

Many locals also cannot afford to pay Cevon’s or Puran’s ridiculous amount of money on a monthly basis for garbage disposal and sometimes resort to burying and burning. With the way the Guyana Fire Service is operating, I can’t even go and burn two dry coconut branch in my back yard without fearing a fire truck will show up ready to extinguish and impose penalties.

Regards,
Concerned Citizen

