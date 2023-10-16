Driver Licence Scams and a Respectful Response to the Traffic Chief

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I partly agree with the Traffic Chief on illegal licensing. I have over the years sent out many letters/articles to the media on corrupt practices in acquiring drivers’ licences in Guyana.

Corrupt formats of acquiring drivers’ licences became prevalent just after our Independence, when Guyanese personalities started to have total control over the licensing process. Over the decades, it has become a great bugbear. In my opinion, a mass corruption in this nation commenced then.

I even mention to a most senior police authority that this is a multi-billion-dollar underground enterprise involving the police and at times a network of corrupt police and in some cases, the police in ‘cahoots’ with some staff in the GRA. And then at times with staffers in the GRA by itself.

I thank God that I have a brave heart and that I am a fearless personality. I thank God that I will speak the truth “cost it what it will”. I recall in Primary School always seeing on a beam across the lower flat roof as I entered the Skeldon Anglican School these words: “speak the truth and speak it always, cost it what it will!” And over the years in primary school this got embedded in me for life. Therefore, cost it what it will, upset who may get upset, once it is the truth, I will speak it. And I know many in authority will also respect this for they know who Roshan Khan is and what Roshan Khan stands for.

By no means are all police corrupted, absolutely not! Some of this corruption exists in Guyana, as in the Caribbean, as in North America, as in the UK, Europe, China, India, Africa etc. I am one who will always extol the institution of the Commissioner’s Office and applaud Commissioners who deserve applauding as Mr. Clifton Hicken’s and even others in line for the position in time.

I know my letters and viewpoints in the print media and “IN THE RAW” (RK’s Guyana Free Media) goes viral rapidly around the world and it takes the attention of numerous persons in Guyana including those in power and authority. I believe when things are not right, we must not try in a political style and poor PR to whitewash what is happening.

We must take the bull by the horn and deal with the realities as they exist and create systems by which persons; police or citizens can be exposed, arrested and dealt with according to law. Driving with illegal licences I know, we know, the police know, you the citizens know is the cause of most accidents we are having on the roadways, destroying families, individuals and maiming others for life. I speak the truth from my heart and my soul with all honesty and goodwill for our country.

In this article, Guyana Times, dated 12th October 2023, the traffic Chief Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Singh, will appear to be blaming people who are corrupting the police: “Individuals accusing Police Officers of obtaining licences illegally for others are in fact encouraging and soliciting such actions.”

In my opinion, the current campaign by the police is a great one as these periodic campaigns two or three times per year must be encouraged and applauded. I recall the late Commissioner of Police Laurie Lewis’ creation of “Tracor”, which was all inclusive in regular but periodic campaigns on traffic and licensing. The traffic chief goes on to say: “If you, for some reason, may not have passed the test; and because of your own adherent failure you did not pass, and you want to make allegations that is another thing” (Guyana Times dated 12th October 2023).

I wish to suggest to the traffic chief that while what he is saying is somewhat true, allegations need to be investigated and verified. This is how I was taught in my studies of police technology of how police should operate. On the same topic, I wish to jump a number of paragraphs and go to where it is stated that the police “have also introduced an online option for the Driver’s Licence Theoretical exam, allowing immediate results upon completion.” (Guyana Times dated 12th October 2023). The fact is, as far as I know, this was the system instantaneously implemented as I found in my investigations. People had to go to an internet café to print the book and some internet cafés have created a network of police who would involve themselves for a large fee. These police would acquire the licences or assist in acquiring the licences.

While this might be okay for some, it was shocking to the bulk of the population and still confuses many in this nation, since there was improper sensitization of the change via the public media. I would be called by people asking what is going on, they do not know what to do. And upon enquiring from a former Traffic Chief and the Staff at Traffic Headquarters, I was told that they do not know what is going on. The staff in the Traffic Chief’s Office was surprised as a senior functionary in Police Headquarters suddenly made a decision to go cyber, they would tell me. And I would say without consultation with stakeholders! No notice was given, no mass publicity, and hence, people were in a state of shock and then many of them would succumb to corrupt practices.

I wrote an article on this in the media, to highlight the gravity of the situation. I would like to advice senior Superintendent Singh that the cost for the addition of a lorry on a motorcar driver’s licence is $40,000 GYD; a motorcycle addition is $20,000GYD. A new licence is $60,000 GYD to $100,000 GYD and in the Upper Corentyne and the Black Bush Polder, it is a $100,000 GYD to $150,000 GYD.

It is heartening to note that the Traffic Chief stated that police officers involved in illegal licensing activity will be dealt with according to law. I applaud this and I believe this. I know that it is such a major problem that it dumfounds one’s comprehension in this country. The Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh stated that “steps are to be taken to have it dealt with appropriately… you read, you comprehend and once you have passed, you will go on to the next stage…” he also said. (Guyana Times dated 12th October 2023). The fact remains ladies and gentlemen, personalities of power in this country, that some persons cannot read and write much less become computer literate, especially the farming and far-flung areas of Guyana. They need a hand to acquire a licence, the easiest way to get that hand is known: “As greasing of the hand.”

Notwithstanding, I have to applaud the British Colonial Masters who understood the realities of farmers in this country and country folks. They also knew that many of these people would drive excellently. They created a system by which such persons who could not read and write would point to the various signs and explain how they would signal and drive a vehicle in traffic. Then to be put on the practical test, this system has been changed by us sometime after Independence. In my opinion, it is amazing that the British, our colonial masters, understood this reality that our authorities ever seem unable to comprehend.

Therefore, out of this comes the penchant for corruption, for enrichment of certain persons in the Force who would have created a network involving senior and junior ranks. I am most dear friend the Guyana Police Force. I have police DNA in me, and my father retired as an Assistant Police Commissioner (ag) with the Guyana Police Force. I studied Police Technology in Quebec Canada for years. All I would like to see is that the people be able to earn their licences in the proper way, the hard way, sweating in their backs rather than to just collect the licences and become killers on the road.

Imagine a doctor buying a doctor’s licence to treat patients. I gave above the prices that were told to me were the illegal prices to acquire licences through illegal channels. Why I believe that persons prefer to pay monies to the police is that once they get the “competency” documents, they are finished unless they want to upgrade and pay the other fees for upgrading as I tried to explain above. Now with the GRA to get a licence with the corrupt individuals there, it is forty thousand ($40,000 GYD) for a motorcar and other monies if you want to add lorry and minibus. However, the individuals are told that they must report in three years to change that document, pay another fee, as by then the scam would be exposed.

I had expressed the above to a senior functionary of the police, who arranged with the Head of Department of Professional Responsibilities to meet with me. I shared my viewpoints and my ideas as to what has been going on; the evolution of the corruption and how these officers could be entrapped without using officers who are currently serving in the force. Possible recruits and respected police informers would be best to entrap them with recording devices and even a simple Smartphone. The Traffic Chief who is a brilliant officer but who as a senior police officer will not like the image of corrupted officers to tarnish the Guyana Police force will always do the best, he can defend his officers. I know that many people within the licensing departments of the Police Force are very upset with me with for sharing these views and holding these views.

I wish to state that RK’s Institute of Motoring was suspended by RK’s Management after forty years of service to this country simply because we could not guarantee to get our students licences at the time they finish without a test. Many students don’t want to go for the test. My companies can never get involved in such corruption and so we decided to “shut shop.” I must state also that many persons came to us to learn to drive already having a licence, while knowing nothing about driving. This I attest to, as being the truth in the name of my God, with my respects to the current commissioner and commissioners of the past, to my President of Guyana, and with all dignity and goodwill in my heart for a safer and better Guyana.

I wish to say Mr. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, that the Police Force is not in ‘cahoots’ with GRA individuals but that it is individuals within the police and individuals in the GRA who are in ‘cahoots’ and at times functioning independently with their partners.

In my previous letter, I had suggested that the police go in certain areas, for e.g., Upper Corentyne/Black-Bush Polder areas and haul in a dozen or two young drivers and put them under investigation techniques and witness information rolling out and possible payments to hush matters.

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan