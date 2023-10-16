Are increased electricity tariffs for large industrial users, during peak hours, a smokescreen for the introduction of a contested hydroelectric project?

Peeping Tom…

Kaieteur News – The government’s decision to impose increased fees on large-scale electricity users, during peak hours, has stirred controversy and raised legitimate concerns. While this move is presented as a solution to prevent blackouts resulting from a surge in demand, the legality of this action is questionable.

The government’s argument for imposing higher fees during peak hours is that some large-scale users, who were previously off the grid, have now reconnected due to subsidized electricity being provided by the government. This surge in demand, the government contends, is the cause of the recent frequent blackouts.

However, the situation isn’t as straightforward as it appears. Several issues warrant greater scrutiny.

First and foremost, the government’s decision to increase fees on large-scale electricity users, during peak hours, is questionable in terms of its legality. Any such increase is supposed to be sanctioned by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The lack of PUC involvement in this decision raises concerns about its legality. It is essential that any changes to electricity tariffs comply with established regulatory processes to ensure fairness and legality.

The power company is required to apply to the PUC for tariff increases. In the past, the PUC has insisted that adequate notice be given to consumers when tariff increases are instituted. In one decision, the PUC had indicated that a period of three months notice is reasonable.

Second, prior to the recent spate of blackouts, the government had attributed the outages to an insufficient electricity supply during peak hours, the primary causes of frequent blackouts were faults in the distribution network. This sudden shift in the narrative from distribution network issues to generation shortfalls is perplexing. It prompts one to wonder if the government’s response is grounded in real data or if it’s an attempt to push forward a different agenda.

In this latter regard, the government’s decision to resurrect the controversial Amalia Falls Hydroelectric Project raises questions about its commitment to exploring more cost-effective alternatives. Given the availability of cheaper renewable energy sources, it’s baffling that the government is opting for such a contentious project.

Given the inconsistencies and lack of transparency in the government’s recent actions, it is worth exploring whether the electricity generation shortfall is genuine or if it merely serves as a smokescreen to facilitate the revival of the Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project.

The Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project has been a topic of contention for many years. By reintroducing this project in response to the alleged electricity crisis, the government opens itself to suspicions of ulterior motives. Are they exploiting the situation to advance a project that has faced opposition in the past?

With advancements in solar, wind, and other renewable energy technologies, it is perplexing that the government is not exploring these options in-depth. Is the electricity crisis merely a pretext for pushing forward with a project that benefits specific stakeholders?

The lack of transparency in the government’s actions further fuels skepticism about its motivations. Without clear and comprehensive data on electricity demand, supply, and distribution, it is challenging to ascertain whether the crisis is real or fabricated.

Given the legal and other concerns surrounding the decision to increase electricity fees for large-scale users during peak hours, it is imperative that concerned citizens, consumer advocacy groups, and opposition parties take the matter to the Public Utilities Commission. The PUC’s involvement is crucial to ensure a fair and lawful resolution to this issue. In short, the decision of the government should be challenged.

Moreover, it is essential for the PUC to demand transparency and accountability from the government. Accurate and comprehensive data regarding electricity supply, demand, and distribution should be made accessible to support the government’s claims and justify their actions.

The decision of the government to move ahead with the increased tariffs for large-scale electricity users has been met with deafening silence from the private sector. The Private Sector Commission which had opted to engage with the government was humiliated when following a meeting with government and the electricity utility, the government still went ahead and increased the tariffs for select electricity users.

The Private Sector, in conjunction with the affected large-scale users, should file a complaint before the PUC, asking for the immediate removal of the tariff increases. As for the hydroelectric project, this is already a dead-duck which no investor will touch given the lack of political consensus on this project.