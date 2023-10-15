Weight limit on Berbice River Bridge reduced to 20 tons

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) on Saturday advised that as a result of a collision with the Bridge on Friday the weight limit for the bridge will be reduced to 20 tons until further notice.

According to BBCI at around 20:30h on Friday, October 13, 2023 a barge loaded with sand collided with the Berbice River Bridge.

“As a result, all truck, tractor, and Freight Vehicle Owners and Operators are hereby informed that the weight limit for the Bridge will be reduced to twenty (20) tons until further notice,” the BBCI said in an advisory.

Commuters are also advised to adhere to the Bridge’s speed limits: 30 KMH on the Carriageway and 15KMH on the Ramps.

“These measures have been implemented for the safety of everyone. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the BBCI said.

