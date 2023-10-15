Weight limit on Berbice River Bridge reduced to 20 tons

Latest update October 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) on Saturday advised that as a result of a collision with the Bridge on Friday the weight limit for the bridge will be reduced to 20 tons until further notice.
According to BBCI at around 20:30h on Friday, October 13, 2023 a barge loaded with sand collided with the Berbice River Bridge.
“As a result, all truck, tractor, and Freight Vehicle Owners and Operators are hereby informed that the weight limit for the Bridge will be reduced to twenty (20) tons until further notice,” the BBCI said in an advisory.
Commuters are also advised to adhere to the Bridge’s speed limits: 30 KMH on the Carriageway and 15KMH on the Ramps.
“These measures have been implemented for the safety of everyone. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” the BBCI said.
For more details:
Exxon shareholders eating lobster; Guyanese eating dog food.
Oct 15, 20232023-24 Concacaf Nations League… – Moore, Benjamin and Glasgow hit home By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – An intense battle between Guyana and Puerto Rico yesterday ended 3-1 at the St...
Oct 15, 2023
Oct 15, 2023
Oct 15, 2023
Oct 15, 2023
Oct 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali must now sever all diplomatic relations with the State of Israel. Israel is an... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]