Tek sense out of nonsense!

Kaieteur News – ‘When dem boys bin small, dem elders used to advise dem to tek sense out of nonsense – that is to try to use the power of reasoning to find out de truth of any situation. So dem boys decide fuh apply this age-old advice to de audit controversy over de pre-contract costs.

Dis controversy gat dem boys asking, “Wah really gwaan on?” And de more dem boys think about dis situation is one question keep popping up: : if when dem politicians see the amount of flagged expenses reduce from US$214 to $ US3 M, how come dem nah ask fuh an explanation as to what cause de reduction.

Even if dem contend that dem falsely presume that was de GRA wah approve of de reduction, how come dem nah ask fuh an explanation as for the reduction. Dis nah mek sense to dem boys.

After all, we ain’t talkin’ ’bout no mystical disappearance of expenses, but a real, live reduction.

Dem politicians need to spill de beans. Even if they claim they presumed the GRA (that’s de Guyana Revenue Authority) gave the nod for the expense shrinkage, they should still be curious cats and ask for a good ol’ explanation. It’s common sense, people!

This whole situation don’t add up. It’s like yuh see yuh piggy bank suddenly looking less plump, and you don’t even raise an eyebrow. You gotta wonder why dem expenses got downsized without a peep. Is it magic? Did a financial wizard cast a spell on the numbers? We need answers, folks!

So, let’s put our thinking caps on, and let’s get to the bottom of this. Dem boys might be laymen, but we ain’t dumb. It’s time to “tek sense out of nonsense.” If yuh see somethin’ fishy, yuh gotta ask questions, demand answers, and make sure de books add up correctly. After all, we can’t just let them numbers vanish into thin air like a magician’s rabbit. Nah, that don’t make sense at all!

Talk Half! Leff Half!