Team Guyana all set Pan Am Games

Oct 15, 2023 Sports
…Minister Ramson engages athletes and officials at protocol meeting
Kaieteur Sports – A hybrid meeting was convened at the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport on October 13 with athletes and officials representing Guyana at the October 20 – November 5 Pan Am Games, as part of the new protocol established between the Ministry, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).
The purpose of the meeting was to engage with national athletes, ensuring that all necessary support systems are in place to enhance their performance and overall well-being while expressing best wishes for the games which will be held in Santiago, Chile.
Guyana will be proudly represented in a variety of disciplines at the Pan American Games, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Swimming, Weightlifting, and Esports.
Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., met with the athletes and officials selected to represent Guyana at the 2023 Pan American Games, where he conveyed his well-wishes to the athletes, extending these wishes on behalf of himself, the Government, and the people of Guyana.
During the meeting, he individually addressed the team managers, coaches, and athletes, engaging them in discussions about their readiness for the games.
Minister Ramson inquired about any challenges they might be facing and identified areas where collaborative efforts could be made to enhance the athletes’ prospects at the games.
According to reports, Minister Ramson encouraged the athletes to give their best, emphasising the importance of being proud representatives of their nation and using this opportunity as a stepping stone for achieving greater heights in their athletic careers and personal development.
President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe, attended the meeting along with members of his Executive Committee, where he delivered a motivational message and extended well-wishes to all the athletes on behalf of the Olympic Association.
Team Guyana
Archery 1st –5th November 2023
Athletics 29th October–4th November
Badminton 21st to 25th Oct 2023
Boxing October 19–27 October 2023
Table Tennis 29th October–5th November 2023
Taekwondo 21st –24th October 2023
Weight Lifting 21–24 October 2023
Swimming October 20th to 26th 2023
Esport 30th Oct to 5th November 2023
Physiotherapist
Chef de Mission
Akeem Greene (Newsroom) and Jemima Holmes (Guyana Times) were selected and partially sponsored by Panam Sport to attend and cover the games.
