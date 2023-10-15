Team Guyana all set Pan Am Games

Latest update October 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – A hybrid meeting was convened at the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport on October 13 with athletes and officials representing Guyana at the October 20 – November 5 Pan Am Games, as part of the new protocol established between the Ministry, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

The purpose of the meeting was to engage with national athletes, ensuring that all necessary support systems are in place to enhance their performance and overall well-being while expressing best wishes for the games which will be held in Santiago, Chile.

Guyana will be proudly represented in a variety of disciplines at the Pan American Games, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Swimming, Weightlifting, and Esports.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., met with the athletes and officials selected to represent Guyana at the 2023 Pan American Games, where he conveyed his well-wishes to the athletes, extending these wishes on behalf of himself, the Government, and the people of Guyana.

During the meeting, he individually addressed the team managers, coaches, and athletes, engaging them in discussions about their readiness for the games.

Minister Ramson inquired about any challenges they might be facing and identified areas where collaborative efforts could be made to enhance the athletes’ prospects at the games.

Some of the athletes and officials representing Guyana at the Pan Am Games following their meeting with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

According to reports, Minister Ramson encouraged the athletes to give their best, emphasising the importance of being proud representatives of their nation and using this opportunity as a stepping stone for achieving greater heights in their athletic careers and personal development.

President of the GOA, Godfrey Munroe, attended the meeting along with members of his Executive Committee, where he delivered a motivational message and extended well-wishes to all the athletes on behalf of the Olympic Association.

Team Guyana

Archery 1st –5th November 2023

  • Devin Persaud-Permaul Athlete
  • Wayne De Abreu Manager Coach

Athletics 29th October–4th November

  • Emmanuel Archibald: Men’s 100 and 200 Metres
  • Leslain Baird: Men’s Javelin
  • Keliza Smith Women’s 100 Metres
  • Jasmine Abrams Women’s 100 Metres
  • Aliyah Abrams Women’s 400 metres
  • Johnny Gravesande Coach

Badminton 21st  to 25th Oct 2023

  • Priyanna Ramdhani Women’s Singles
  • Jonathan Mangra Coach

Boxing October 19–27 October 2023

  • Desmond Amsterdam Men’s 80kg
  • Keevin Allicock Men’s 57kg
  • Alesha Jackman Female 66kg
  • Emmanuel Pompey Men’s 92kg
  • Joel Williamson Men’s 63.5kg
  • Terrence Poole Coach

Table Tennis 29th October–5th  November 2023

  • Shemar Britton Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles
  • Chelsea Edghill Women’s Singles and Mixed Doubles
  • Idi Lewis Coach

Taekwondo 21st –24th October 2023

  • Ceili Peterson Women’s Kyorugi -49 Kg
  • Ramphal Ramjeet Manager Coach

Weight Lifting 21–24 October 2023

  • Krystol Chanderban Women’s 52 KG
  • Shammah Noel – Men’s 81kg
  • Sean Cozier Coach

Swimming October 20th to 26th 2023

  • Alika Persaud
  • Raekwon Noel
  • Sean Baksh Coach

Esport 30th Oct to 5th November 2023

  • Hemchandra Persaud athlete – efootball 2023
  • Shoaib Juman-Yassin Coach/Manager

Physiotherapist

  • Ms Vanessa Wickham

Chef de Mission

  • Mr. Deion Nurse

Akeem Greene (Newsroom) and Jemima Holmes (Guyana Times) were selected and partially sponsored by Panam Sport to attend and cover the games.

