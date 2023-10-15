‘Rainbow Room by Honey’

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – Have an upcoming event and looking for some really creative hand crafted décor, then look no further because ‘Rainbow Room by Honey’ has got you covered.

This arts and craft small business is owned by the talented, 22-year-old Tooshana Naveeta Mohan, a mother of one who currently resides in Campbellville, Georgetown but is originally from Recess, Mahaicony.

Mohan in a recent exclusive interview with this magazine said, ‘Rainbow Room by Honey’ all started back in 2019 and came about through her deep passion she has for the arts and crafts.

She recalled that having finished high school in 2017, she started this venture in 2019 due to the lack of employment opportunities at the time. “I’m originally from Recess Mahaicony where the only possible female jobs were teaching, sales representative and domestic worker. After two years of being home, I realized I had a strong passion for crafting and decorating which inspired me to start my small business,” she explained.

Since pursuing her passion, Mohan said she now has a thriving business which provides services such as handcrafted paper flower backdrop, customized tumbler, photo frames, budget binders, wooden margie signs, balloon mosaics and many more.

Throughout her years in business, the young woman said she has gotten tremendous support from customers all over the country and “ I can’t forget to count my family and husband who had my back in the hard times.”

Having received tremendous support and feedback for her work, Mohan said just like any other small business she too had her fair share of challenges along the way. For her, the main challenge she highlighted was the limited stock supply and delivery in her area. “I had to come all the way to Georgetown for stocks, but since I’ve moved to Campbellville, I’ve managed to conquer that challenge,” she mentioned.

When asked how the pandemic had affected her operations at the time, she noted that it was not highly impacted mainly because it is an online based business. Proud of how far she has come over the years, Mohan related that her long term goal is to start an Event Decor and Rental business.

Our featured entrepreneur is of the view that young entrepreneurs in our society are key players since through their contribution to society, they open doors for job opportunities. “In today’s society, young entrepreneurs creates employment opportunities for others and they also inspire other youths to start their own businesses,” she added. When asked how she thinks local small businesses such as hers can be boosted in society, she said from experience, a nice way to boost small businesses is to have a good delivery service countrywide,” she suggested.

Persons interested in the services of Mohan’s business, can contact her via Facebook at ‘Rainbow Room by Honey’, or on WhatsApp on telephone number (592) 616-8800.