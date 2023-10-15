Porter dies in Essequibo crash

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old porter died on Saturday morning after the garbage truck he was travelling in crashed into a trench at Cullen, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Angel Azocar of Reliance, Essequibo Coast.

According to information reaching this newspaper, the fatal incident occurred just around 05:00hrs yesterday and involved motor lorry #GAE 4065, owned by Puran Brothers Disposal Inc., which was driven at the time by Rambeer Singh, a 45-year-old from Lima, Essequibo Coast and carrying occupants Govie Daniels, 39, of Richmond, Essequibo Coast and Isaiah Latchman, 26, of Lot 66 Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and Azocar.

It was reported to the police that just before the tragedy struck, the garbage truck was heading east along the northern driving lane of the Cullen Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate. Police said the driver claimed that while driving he had applied brakes and lost control while doing so. This resulted in the vehicle ending up in a nearby trench on the northern side of the road.

As a result, the driver and occupants were taken out of the lorry by residents with the assistance of the Region’s Fire Service.

It was reported that while rescuing the occupants, Azocar was found trapped in an unconscious condition in the cabin of the truck, and he was subsequently removed. All the occupants were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where they were examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced the Azocar dead on arrival.

Police revealed that the driver and others were treated for minor injuries and sent away. Azocar’s body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.