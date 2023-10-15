Golden performance from Jaguars in 3 – 1 win over Puerto Rico

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League…

– Moore, Benjamin and Glasgow hit home

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – An intense battle between Guyana and Puerto Rico yesterday ended 3-1 at the St Kitts and Nevis Training Centre in Basseterre, as El Huracán Azul made way for the Golden Jaguars to take the top-of-the-table in Group D of League B in the Concacaf Nations League.

The win for Guyana was their third in the tournament from three outings, while it was Puerto Rico’s first defeat, setting the stage for an interesting return leg on October 17 at the same venue that could determine which of the two teams will advance to League A.

Guyana’s starting lineup featured Quillon Roberts in goal, supported by Reece Greenidge, Curtez Kellam, Jalen Jones, and Nathan Moriah-Welsh in defence.

The midfield comprised Daniel Wilson (captain), Kelsey Benjamin, and Stephen Duke-McKenna. Coach Jamaal Shabazz also introduced Omari Glasgow, the team’s top scorer with five goals, along with Liam Gordon and Elliot Bonds.

The Golden Jaguars adopted a 4-3-3 formation, seeking a balance between attack and defence.

Throughout the match, the Guyanese squad exhibited a strong desire to secure all three points, pressing aggressively and keeping Puerto Rico on the defensive.

The game’s tempo was set by a Leandro Antonetti goal in the 10th minute, providing an early lead for Puerto Rico.

However, the rest of the first half was dominated by Guyana, with several opportunities created by Bonds, Duke-McKenna, Glasgow, and Benjamin.

Despite their efforts, Guyana couldn’t breach Puerto Rico’s solid defence, resulting in a 0-1 scoreline at halftime.

Coach Shabazz maintained an unchanged lineup for the second half, witnessing his team continue to assert their dominance over the Puerto Rican defence.

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute when Benjamin was fouled in the penalty area by Spain-based defender Gerald Diaz.

Glasgow, the team’s leading scorer, confidently converted the penalty, levelling the score 1-1 with his shot past Joel Mercado. It marked Glasgow’s fifth goal in the Nations League and his 12th career strike in 18 matches.

Benjamin added another goal in the 63rd minute, tapping in a pass from Gordon, who had done the hard work to create the assist.

With a 2-1 lead and Puerto Rico pressing for an equaliser, Mercado, the Puerto Rican goalkeeper, made a critical mistake while being pressured by substitute Deon Moore.

Moore capitalised on the opportunity and scored his first international goal, securing the third goal for Guyana.

Guyana held their ground for their second victory over Puerto Rico in four meetings, with their first win dating back to 2016 when they secured a 1-0 victory in San Juan.