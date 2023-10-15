Doctor accused of raping Venezuelan woman flees home

Kaieteur News – Police are still searching for the doctor who raped a pregnant Venezuelan woman on September 24 last.

Kaieteur News learnt that he has moved out of his home leaving his neighbours and even lawmen clueless about his whereabouts.

The alleged rapist reportedly went into hiding after news broke that he had allegedly lured a pregnant Venezuelan woman looking for a job into a trap and brutally raped and sodomised her.

According to the allegations made, the victim fell into his trap by responding to a job advertisement posted in a Facebook group called “Venezolanos en Guyana”. She said vacancies were advertised for live-in cleaners and painters.

Desperate for another job and a place to stay after her boyfriend threw her out and her former boss terminated her services as waitress because she was pregnant, the woman immediately made contact with the number attached to the advertisement.

Kaieteur News saw screenshots of the exchange between the doctor and the victim and it was clear that the perpetrator tricked the Venezuelan woman.

He asked, “Ok you work to paint road already?” and she responded,” Yes I need a job urgently and somewhere to sleep.”

The suspect agreed and opted to pick her up from her hotel for an interview at a location in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She recalled a short man, who was light skinned in complexion, picking her up in a white pick-up with black stripes at the side.

The Venezuelan woman said they talked about work all the way to a yellow two-storey house with a small white car in the yard.

According to the victim, at one point she became suspicious but brushed her fears aside and entered the house.

“He offered me something to drink and I did not accept it,” she said in tears while explaining that the man then suddenly became aggressive demanding that she take off her clothes.

The woman said that he then grabbed her, held her down, and threw a white substance in her mouth before stripping off her clothes.

“He then raped me,” the pregnant woman said while relating that he also sodomized her brutally leaving her bleeding and in pain. “It was horrible,” she recounted.

Since the rape, this newspaper has learnt that it is not the first time the doctor has sexually molested women.

Cases against him would hit a dead end allegedly because of his connections in the justice system and his ability to buy victims’ silence with cash.

Meanwhile, the Police are not the only ones looking for doctor. A Chinese woman based in Russia is also hunting him down to pay child support. The woman said he impregnated her in 2019 while in Russia.

According to the woman, he promised to return for her and the child but never did and is also refusing to pay child support.