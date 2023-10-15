Latest update October 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Dharry anxious for title defense in November

Oct 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Dharry returns to the ring November 25th to defend his hard won WBC Super Flyweight International Title in what promises to be one of his best fights of his career. Dangling as a tantalizing prize ahead of him is the Commonwealth Title for which he has been a mandatory challenger for several years and a shot at a world title belt.

Elton Dharry is one of the most prolific Guyanese boxers and has taken on every challenge that came his way over the years but he faces one final and quite possibly an unbeatable opponent in Father Time! Dharry is not one who is accustomed to losing a fight, no matter how tough the opponent and he feels that with the masses support from his country and fans, he can and will deliver.

“I have put my trust in the promotion of this fight in the hands of two close friends and partners, Aleem Hussain and Jack Bharat who worked well together when I won the WBC International Super Flyweight Championship and I promised President Ali that I would deliver the next world title fight on Guyanese soil!” said Dharry.

It was in front of a packed audience, which included the President, members of the Cabinet and diplomatic corps and thousands of fans at the Guyana National Stadium that saw Dharry pull out every stop to win the Title.

Despite a tough training schedule, Dharry plans to visit Guyana to meet fans and acclimatize himself to conditions on the ground to ensure that nothing is left to chance in this most important of fights.

According to Peter Abdool, president of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, “Elton is Guyana’s next best shot at a World title and he will have to make a decision if he takes the Commonwealth crown first or after, I believe he can do both!”

The fight will also feature Dexter Marques fighting for a WBC FECARBOX title and three phenomenal undercard bouts to ensure that fans are treated to a night of superb boxing. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for sale and these are expected to sell out quickly so fans are asked to contact the Boxing Board for tickets as soon as possible.

