Cop found with gun, ammo in car ‘under close arrest’

Kaieteur News – A Police Constable attached to the Regional Police Division in Region Two is presently under ‘close arrest’ after he was found with an air pistol and ammunition in his car on Friday.

According to the police, around 16:25hrs on Friday a search was conducted on his motorcar (PAB 1605), in his presence, and a suspected air pistol, black in colour was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

A further search was conducted in the vehicle, and two (2) live 9MM rounds of ammunition were found on the floor of the driver’s side and the panel of the driver’s door.

Police said the rank, who is attached to the General Section, was told of the offence committed and taken to Anna Regina Police Station, where he is assisting with the investigation.