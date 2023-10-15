Latest update October 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Cop found with gun, ammo in car ‘under close arrest’

Oct 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Police Constable attached to the Regional Police Division in Region Two is presently under ‘close arrest’ after he was found with an air pistol and ammunition in his car on Friday.

According to the police, around 16:25hrs on Friday a search was conducted on his motorcar (PAB 1605), in his presence, and a suspected air pistol, black in colour was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

The air pistol and ammunition found in cop’s car.



A further search was conducted in the vehicle, and two (2) live 9MM rounds of ammunition were found on the floor of the driver’s side and the panel of the driver’s door.

Police said the rank, who is attached to the General Section, was told of the offence committed and taken to Anna Regina Police Station, where he is assisting with the investigation.

Golden performance from Jaguars in 3 – 1 win over Puerto Rico

Golden performance from Jaguars in 3 – 1 win over Puerto Rico

Oct 15, 2023

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League… – Moore, Benjamin and Glasgow hit home By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – An intense battle between Guyana and Puerto Rico yesterday ended 3-1 at the St...
Team Guyana all set Pan Am Games

Team Guyana all set Pan Am Games

Oct 15, 2023

Dharry anxious for title defense in November

Dharry anxious for title defense in November

Oct 15, 2023

GCB President, Executives pay courtesy visit to Harpy Eagles ahead of departure

GCB President, Executives pay courtesy visit to...

Oct 15, 2023

MoE Priority Programme Receives Golf Equipment to Boost PE Initiative 

MoE Priority Programme Receives Golf Equipment to...

Oct 15, 2023

Rupununi, East Bank secure impressive victories

Rupununi, East Bank secure impressive victories

Oct 15, 2023

