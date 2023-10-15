Latest update October 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Consumer Affairs body promotes awards ceremony to effect behavioural change among businesses

Oct 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – In a bid to effect behavioural change among businesses, the Guyana Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), has embarked on promoting a prestigious Business Awards ceremony.

This move, according to CCAC’s Acting Director, Anil Sukhdeo, will serve as a ‘motivation factor’ for businesses to adhere to conformance laws, and lessen the strenuous task of the entity to get them to comply with the requisite legislations.

The CCAC overtime had informed that businesses were found to be in direct defiance of conformance, and a recent inspection has shown that out of 117 businesses, only 19 were in conformance of consumer laws.

Sukdeo believes that the award ceremony will encourage businesses to “get on board” with their campaign, as it allows for entrepreneurs to voluntarily nominate their businesses for awards as the CCAC website allows.

“This new method of getting businesses to confirm with consumer laws will bring about behavioural change, as it will gear businesses to come up to speed with regards to consumer legislation.The awards are encouraging, and from just participating and nominating their businesses, persons will have to ensure their entities are in direct conformance of all related legislation”

The event will be staged on November 24, 2025, at the Guyana Pegasus Hotel.

Categories for which businesses can contend includes ‘Best Overall Experience’, which covers a company’s advertising techniques, packaging, labelling and other related product presentation methods.

Entries will be shortlisted to a final five, and the public will be allowed to vote to arrive at a winner.

There is also an award for ‘Best Warranty Policy’, and this deals with the duration of warranties offered by businesses.

In addition, there will be ‘Most Compliant in Electronics’ Award for which a Certificate of Excellence will be offered to the winner entry.

A special Media Award for the media representative who writes and features the best CCAC article is also up for grabs. The articles will be judged on relevance and content.

The CCAC is encouraging a wide spectrum of stakeholders to get on board with this new initiative.

Features/Columnists

