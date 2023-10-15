Civil action brought against driver who slammed into Eccles/Mandela roundabout fountain

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, SC, has commenced legal proceedings against Troy Humphrey for in excess of $ 4 million worth in repairs to the roundabout at the intersection of Eccles/Mandela Four-Lane Road, following his collision with the structure last month.

The AG filed the lawsuit on Friday. He is requesting damages exceeding $1 million for negligent driving, damages exceeding $1 million for damage to public property, and special damages of $2.1 million, which represents the cost of fixing the water fountain and other roundabout components.

Days after the accident, on September 20, Nandlall wrote to the 28-year-old Humphrey, of Norton Street, Georgetown, requesting that he reimburse the Government for the $2.1 million that it had to spend on emergency repairs for the structural damage. Nandlall had warned that failure to pay the sum by the deadline will see him facing legal proceedings to recover the cash.

Nandlall told Humphrey in the letter that he is being held accountable for the damages because of his reckless, dangerous, and negligent driving that not only damaged the roundabout, but also injured three people.

According to the letter, the works included “mobilization and demobilization, demolition of damaged sections and removal of debris from the site, replacement of stone pavers, repairs to the fountain rails inclusive of tiling, supply and installation of stone tiles to fountain exterior and mosaic tiles to fountain interior, draining of fountain, degreasing of fountain, cleaning of fountain of oil and other contaminants, replacement of jet, pump repairs and electrical works, replacement of fountain light, replacement of filter materials due to contamination, the supply of distilled water to fill fountain, pressure washing, cleaning and clearing of the site.”

Reports are that around 21:40hrs on September 15, Humphrey, an employee of the University of Guyana (UG) library, lost control of his car, slammed into the roundabout and severely injured his two passengers, Phillip Jeffery, a 23-year-old security guard of Queenstown, Georgetown, and Fulisa Burnette, 19, of Norton Street, also in the city.