Brazilian Delegation in talks with Berbice Chamber to form consortium to utilize CGX’s Berbice Port

Kaieteur News – On Friday, October 13 2023, a Brazilian delegation comprising Government and businesses from the northern Brazilian state of Roraima met with the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) to commence discussions for the establishment of a consortium seeking to utilize CGX’s Berbice port at Crab Island.

The visit was organized by SEBRAE, a national Brazilian business development organization. The visit included the Senator of the Republic of Brazil from Roraima, Choco Rodrigues, together with 28 businesses and representatives of the state government of Roraima and the federal government of the Republic of Brazil as well as senior directors of SEBRAE Roraima.

According to Rodrigues, “The opportunity this port brings offers Guyana, Amazonia and Roraima a port which brings the ideal logistical linkages to meet the large cargo demand that exists now and will arise in the future. So, initially, grains for export to Asia, Europe and the rest of the world as well as importation of fertilizer, limestone, lubricants, and consumer goods will be greatly enhanced for Roraima and Amazonas through this Port. And this in turn will help to increase the production of additional agricultural exports in the states of Roraima and Amazonas. We in the Brazilian Government considers this Port to be of strategic importance and we are committed to working with CGX and the Government of Guyana to address the strengthening of the logistical linkages such as the Lethem to Linden road.”

Samantha Reid, President of the BCCDA said, “We have been working with CGX for a number of years now to seek to attract the Northern States of brazil to utilize the Berbice Deep Water Port in collaboration with businesses in Berbice. Today, this journey was significantly enhanced with the commencement of our discussions with our Brazilian counterparts. Mainly due to several outreach meetings that CGX has had in the past two months in Brazil to promote the Port, there is now heightened interest from growers and importers in Brazil to utilize Berbice as a gateway for their products to the Caribbean and the World. By partnering with CGX and these Brazilian businesses, Berbice businesses anticipates tremendous opportunities. We will be seeking to do a reciprocal visit to Roraima in the near future to continue advancing this process.”

During his remarks, Almir Sa, Director of SEBRAE Roraima, said, “We are extremely enthusiastic about the Port in in Berbice being built by CGX. It presents the most logistically opportunistic location for facile shipment of Northern Brazilian produce to the world and fertilizer, energy products and consumer goods to Roraima and Amazonas. We are committed to helping set up a Consortium of Brazilian businesses and Guyanese businesses to take advantage of this Port. We were very pleased with the interactions with the Berbice Chamber of Commerce in this regard.”

CGX recorded a discovery on its Corentyne block recently at the Wei-1 well and has been engaged in in-river construction of its Port on the Berbice river.