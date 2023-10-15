Blossom Inc, UNHCR offer support to 70 Venezuelan Warrau migrants at Zeeburg

Kaieteur News – Blossom Inc, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), last week came to the aid of 70 Venezuelan Warrau migrants who are residing in extremely difficult circumstances at a house at Zeeburg , West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The Venezuelan Warrau community, fleeing the devastating consequences of Venezuelan crisis and seeking refuge in neighbouring territories, have found Zeeburg as a haven, Blossom Inc said.

The Bag Ladies, staunch supporters of Blossom Inc., graciously donated female undergarment, offering relief and dignity to many women in the migrant community. Recognizing the nutritional needs of the youngest members of these families, the Bag Ladies also provided Formula Milk for the babies and children.

Blossom Inc also donated a quantity of clothing to the migrants.

“ Yet, adapting to new surroundings, dealing with the trauma of dislocation, and battling everyday necessities is a continuous challenge. Recognizing the immediate needs and mental health ramifications of the migrant situation, Blossom Inc.’s partnership aims to bridge this gap,” the organisation said.

“Notably, it’s not just institutional collaborations that are making a difference. The heart-warming gestures from individual supporters and entities underscore the community’s unity in these trying times,” Blossom Inc. added.

The organisation also expressed appreciation to the Gurchuran family who donated a sink and toilet for the migrants. “Access to basic sanitation facilities is not just a matter of convenience but of dignity and health,” the organisation added.

The Managing Director of Blossom Inc., Ayo Dalgety-Dean, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, “We’re deeply humbled by the response of our supporters and partners. Every contribution, big or small, drives our mission to empower and support host and migrant communities. Together, we’re not just providing necessities but hope.”

The joint effort and individual benefactors serves as a beacon of hope for the Venezuelan Warrau migrants, Blossom Inc noted.