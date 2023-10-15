Latest update October 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Berbice rice farmers eyeing low water levels as new crop beckons

Oct 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – As daily high temperatures continue to scorch the country, West Coast Berbice (WCB) rice farmers are keeping a keen eye on the water level of the waterways surrounding their rice fields as they are about to head into a new crop.

Over the last few months, there has been a dry spell across the country, and various government entities have described it as one of the worst ever.

The severe heat wave has severely affected several sources of income, and the farmers are concerned about what the drought holds for their future. One farmer told this publication that, “Last crop there wasn’t a lack of water coming to the end which was good, but since we about to go into another crop if the water continues to drop like this we might got a problem.”

When the crop is nearing harvest, dry weather is needed so the earth can dry off and be able to support the weight of the combine to cut the rice. After the cutting, burning and ploughing stages, wet weather is ideal. “When field plough up and so on, we have to let water in. It’s straight to shying the paddy and a few weeks after the fertilizer,” another farmer said.

Rice being harvest in the West Coast Berbice.

Rice being harvest in the West Coast Berbice.

He noted that when the rice plant grows to a ripened stage grown and it begins to flower, adequate water is constantly needed to keep the plants properly watered.

“Normally we get water from MMA {Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Development Agency} , they does release it from a reservoir. But the level the water is at right now we ain’t sure if it gonna reach till here. Sometimes by the time it reach Bush Lot we gonna have to wait, because if they block it off to get the level to flood they field, we gonna have to wait till they open the koker,” another farmer said.

He said that when the water level is low as what persists across the country, the water isn’t enough to submerge the tubes to pump water into the fields. He said at the rate the water is receding, it will be a miracle if there’s any left for when the crop begins.

The farmers are worried that there may be limited sources for water if the MMA/ADA is unable to accumulate water for their lands.

The current El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to continue to continue until the end of November when the Hydromet Office expects a change in conditions. Minister of Agriculture, Zulficar Mustapha has called on Guyanese to conserve water.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 13, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Exxon shareholders eating lobster; Guyanese eating dog food.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Golden performance from Jaguars in 3 – 1 win over Puerto Rico

Golden performance from Jaguars in 3 – 1 win over Puerto Rico

Oct 15, 2023

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League… – Moore, Benjamin and Glasgow hit home By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – An intense battle between Guyana and Puerto Rico yesterday ended 3-1 at the St...
Read More
Team Guyana all set Pan Am Games

Team Guyana all set Pan Am Games

Oct 15, 2023

Dharry anxious for title defense in November

Dharry anxious for title defense in November

Oct 15, 2023

GCB President, Executives pay courtesy visit to Harpy Eagles ahead of departure

GCB President, Executives pay courtesy visit to...

Oct 15, 2023

MoE Priority Programme Receives Golf Equipment to Boost PE Initiative 

MoE Priority Programme Receives Golf Equipment to...

Oct 15, 2023

Rupununi, East Bank secure impressive victories

Rupununi, East Bank secure impressive victories

Oct 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]