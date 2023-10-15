AFC talks up need for constitutional reform, legislation for biometrics at National Executive Committee meeting

Kaieteur News – The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change (AFC) concluded its meeting on Saturday while stressing the need for there to be constitutional reform especially in post-elections coalition, the need for legislation to facilitate biometrics and the residency requirement for a new voters list all prior to the next national and regional elections.

The party also renewed its commitment to ensuring that a fair and equitable dispensation in the allocation of the country’s national resources for the benefit for all Guyanese.

The meeting included presentations from the Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan MP, who discussed the present political and economic situation, the high cost of living and inflation, the internal infights within the PPP and that Party’s bad governance especially concerning the Exxon contract and discrimination in infrastructural contracts. Mr. Ramjattan asked that AFC party activists be seen more publicly despite the victimization and fear the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) inculcates.

In a statement to the media on Saturday evening, the party said that its Chairman Cathy Hughes, MP, reported on the “recently concluded successful meeting with the US Congressional Black Caucus and the party’s participation in the diaspora conference in Washington DC.”

“The AFC’s regional representatives in their reports highlighted the continued unfair allocation of government contracts to persons with limited experience and the resulting low quality of infrastructure works. The consistency of this issue across all regions and the incidence of corrupt practices continues to be alarming.

Of grave concern were reports from regions 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9 of the large number of Venezuelans that are residing in these regions supposedly undocumented. Substantiated reports were received of these Venezuelans overrunning region 1 including the Warrau district and PPP officials preparing birth certificate forms for Venezuelans at the office of the Prime Minister’s representative. The Alliance For Change notes with grave concern, this occurrence given our sensitive border controversy with Venezuela,” the statement said.