$531M in road works slated for Region 7

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works will soon execute some $531,190,412 in rehabilitation works for a number of hinterland roads across Region Seven.

During the recent opening of bids by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that the works have been divided into 10 lots. At the passage of the Supplementary Budget back in August, the ministry was given $1.5 billion in addition to its budgetary allocation, to support hinterland road projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

