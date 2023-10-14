Venezuela conducting military exercise at border with Guyana

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has received information that the Venezuelan military is presently conducting exercises at its border with Guyana at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

A number of war tanks, and other military equipment along with troops were on Friday reportedly transported to the Venezuelan military base at the Island of Anacoco located opposite the Guyanese military base.

Among the equipment transported is the Caiman Patrullero, a large military patrol boat built for rivers.

The Venezuelan government is yet to issue a public statement behind the move.

However, well-placed sources said that the “packing of troops and war equipment” at the border with Guyana is solely an operation to eradicate illegal mining in its territory.

Despite claims, Kaieteur News has been in receipt of a video allegedly made by Venezuelan soldiers at the Anacoco Island, with them stating otherwise.

The soldiers said in the video that they are making their presence felt at the border to protect and defend the Essequibo, a Guyanese territory that the Venezuelans are claiming as their own.

Venezuela’s military exercise at the border follows a unanimous vote by the Venezuelan National Assembly in September approving a Consultative Referendum which paves the way for people to decide on the country’s claims over Guyana’s Essequibo region.

According to foreign media house, BNN Newsroom, the decision to hold a referendum is a strategic one, aimed at bolstering Venezuela’s position on the international stage. It also seeks to involve and enlighten its populace about the ongoing territorial controversy with Guyana.

Following the approval of the Consultative Referendum, the country’s president, Nicholas Maduro Morro publicly said he is ready to meet with President Irfaan Ali and the heads of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the subject of the Guyana- Venezuela border controversy.

The Venezuelan president had said too that he wants the controversy to be resolved in a peaceful manner while noting that Venezuelans consider Guyanese as brothers and sisters.

“We will never represent a threat,” the Venezuelan President had stated.

Despite his calls for a peaceful resolution, Maduro is maintaining claims to two-thirds of the Essequibo and said the area will be defended at all costs.

It should be noted, however, that the result of such a referendum does not alter the status quo of ownership over the Essequibo territory which rightfully belongs to Guyana.

Guyanese authorities have since called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to address Venezuela’s erroneous claims which have heightened in recent months.