U.S. Deputy Trade Representative in Guyana for talks

DPI – The Ninth Meeting of the CARICOM-United States (US) Trade and Investment Council was held on Friday at the CARICOM Headquarters, Georgetown. Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud led the Guyana team to the meeting which addressed trade and investment issues pertaining Food Production, Labour, Good Regulatory Practices, Trade in Services and Intellectual Property.
The US Delegation for the council is being led by Deputy United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jayme White along with representatives from the Office of the Trade Representative, US Department of Agriculture and US Department of State.
Foreign Secretary Persaud and Ambassador White also met and discuss Guyana-US trade and investment related issues on the margins of the Council meeting.
