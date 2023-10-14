Round-of-16 stage to be contested today

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Schools Football Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Following the conclusion of the Group stage in the tenth edition of the Unicomer-sponsored Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament last Saturday, the Round-of-16 stage is billed to unfold today, October 14, at the Ministry of Education Ground.

At 11:00hrs the action commences with Redeemer going up against Kabakaburi. The other matches are scheduled to be played simultaneously.

At noon, North Georgetown will collide with Potaro while St. John The Baptiste (SJTB) meet St. Stephen’s.

An hour later, F.E Pollard will clash with Den Amstel while the organising team, the Petra Organisation, has organised an exhibition match which will also commence at 12:00hrs.

Marian Academy and West Ruimveldt will thrash it out with Colaaco and Tucville, respectively, from 14:00hrs.

The day’s final two matches will feature the defending champion, Enterprise, going head-to-head with St. Gabriel’s while last year’s runner-up, St. Pius will collide with Friendship, both at 15:00hrs.

Another eight teams will unfortunately find the exit at the end of today’s programme while the remaining eight teams move into the quarterfinal stage.

Last Saturday the Group stage wrapped up after three rounds which saw the elimination of 16 teams; they were the teams that finished third and fourth in Groups A to H.

Enterprise (9 points) and Colaaco (4) finished on top of Group A, Den Amstel (7) and St. Pius (5) were atop Group B, Marian Academy (9) and St. Gabriel’s (4) topped Group C, North Georgetown (9) and Tucville (3) topped Group D, Redeemer (9) and St Stephen’s (6) were in Group E’s top bracket, SJTB (9) and Kabakaburi (6) topped Group F, West Ruimveldt (9) and Potaro (6) topped Group G while Friendship (7) and F.E. Pollard (5) qualified from Group H.

In last weekend’s action, St. Stephen’s defeated Tapakuma 3 – 2, SJTB defeated Soesdyke 2 – 1, West Ruimveldt defeated Potaro 2 – 0, Ann’s Grove sank One Mile 5 – 0, North Ruimveldt defeated Belladrum 2 – 0, Enterprise defeated Aloysius 6 – 1, Marian Academy defeated All Saints 3 – 2, Westfield defeated Tucville 3 – 2, Redeemer trounced Leonora 8 – 1 and St. Gabriel’s needled (1 – 0) Smith’s Memorial.

Kabakaburi gained a walkover from Tuschen while the several drawn encounters saw St. Pius versus Rosignol end 1 – 1, F.E Pollard versus Friendship ended 0 – 0, Colaaco versus Annandale ended 1 – 1 and St. Ambrose versus Sophia ended 0 – 0.