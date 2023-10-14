Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Repeat offender remanded for robbery

Oct 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Tyrese Adolphus was remanded to prison for robbery. He is accused of robbing Merly Murray on Thursday of her valuables amounting to some $92,000.

It is alleged that on October 12, 2023, at Kingston Seawalls, Georgetown, while being accompanied by another, Adolphus robbed Murray of one black haversack valued $10,000, one Samsung phone valued $60,000, personal items valued $10,000 and $12,000 in cash, totaling the value of $92,000.

Adolphus, who is no stranger to the law, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly where the charge was read to him. The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

An application for bail was made, however, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted due to the defendant’s history of allegedly committing similar offences.

Bail was denied and Adolphus was remanded to prison until November 10, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 13, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

I literally begged Jagdeo to help Guyana.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Golden Jaguars aim for the top of Group D against Puerto Rico today

Golden Jaguars aim for the top of Group D against Puerto Rico today

Oct 14, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The unbeaten teams in Group D of League B, Guyana and Puerto Rico, are set to face each other in their first of two consecutive home-and-away fixtures today in...
Read More
Badminton Association’s Junior Championship underway at Gymnasium

Badminton Association’s Junior Championship...

Oct 14, 2023

Annual Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to kick off October 29

Annual Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to kick off...

Oct 14, 2023

GFF awards eight females for successfully completing CONCACAF C-License programme

GFF awards eight females for successfully...

Oct 14, 2023

Annual National Draughts Tournament commence Sunday

Annual National Draughts Tournament commence...

Oct 14, 2023

Round-of-16 stage to be contested today

Round-of-16 stage to be contested today

Oct 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]