Repeat offender remanded for robbery

Kaieteur News – Tyrese Adolphus was remanded to prison for robbery. He is accused of robbing Merly Murray on Thursday of her valuables amounting to some $92,000.
It is alleged that on October 12, 2023, at Kingston Seawalls, Georgetown, while being accompanied by another, Adolphus robbed Murray of one black haversack valued $10,000, one Samsung phone valued $60,000, personal items valued $10,000 and $12,000 in cash, totaling the value of $92,000.
Adolphus, who is no stranger to the law, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leron Daly where the charge was read to him. The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.
An application for bail was made, however, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted due to the defendant’s history of allegedly committing similar offences.
Bail was denied and Adolphus was remanded to prison until November 10, 2023.
