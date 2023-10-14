Region Four Chairman on $50,000 bail for alleged assault of wife

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Oct 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram was placed on $50,000 bail on Friday after he was charged for allegedly assaulting his wife on September 11, 2023.

Seeram appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $50,000 bail.

The Region Four Chairman was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva and is scheduled to return to court on December 8, 2023 for a report.

Seeram was charged just over a year ago for allegedly threatening his father-in-law with a gun. He was granted $20,000 bail.

Reports indicate that in March 2022, Seeram visited MovieTowne to speak to his wife when he instead met his father-in-law and an altercation ensued and Seeram allegedly brandished his weapon and threatened his father-in-law.

