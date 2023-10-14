Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Planned general cleanup of MSC club house today and tomorrow

Oct 14, 2023 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur Sports – A general clean up exercise will be held today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) at the Mackenzie Sports Club on Greenheart Street, Mackenzie, Linden, where club members and individuals from the community at large will seek to have the downstairs of the MSC Lounge ready for re-opening soon according to club sources.

It is the intention of the MSC’s Management Committee to put things in place for the reopening of the club where the usage of the club house becomes available after the closure of the ground October last year, for work on the MSC outfield.

The ground has recently been resurfaced and one week ago the new floodlights installed on four brand new stanchions, while the pavilion and the club house are still to be renovated.

However, funding for this seemingly has not yet been received hence, the Management Committee is seeking to have the use of the downstairs of the club for indoor use.

The two day cleaning exercise is set to start at 9.00am this morning and tomorrow from 1.00pm.

