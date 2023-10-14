Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Passports to be processed within 5 working days

Oct 14, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Central Immigration and Passport Office will now be processing applications for passports within five working days, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Ministry said, “commencing from Monday, October 16th, 2023, the standard processing time of five (5) working days is back in effect. This means that applicants can expect to receive their passports in the standard processing time of five (5) working days for first-time applications and renewals at a cost of G$6,000 and within seventy-two hours (72hrs) for the expedited service at an additional cost of G$20,000.”

The Ministry said that the Central Immigration and Passport Office has been experiencing a backlog of passports, resulting in applicants experiencing delays in uplifting their passports for an undesirable amount of time.

However, the intervention of President Irfaan Ali, the issue has been addressed and steps have been taken to return to the standard passport processing time.

“This also falls in conjunction with the passport issuance exercise which will commence on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at the Central Immigration and Passport Office and the Regional Passport Offices,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Golden Jaguars aim for the top of Group D against Puerto Rico today

Oct 14, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The unbeaten teams in Group D of League B, Guyana and Puerto Rico, are set to face each other in their first of two consecutive home-and-away fixtures today in...
Badminton Association’s Junior Championship underway at Gymnasium

Badminton Association’s Junior Championship...

Oct 14, 2023

Annual Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to kick off October 29

Annual Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to kick off...

Oct 14, 2023

GFF awards eight females for successfully completing CONCACAF C-License programme

GFF awards eight females for successfully...

Oct 14, 2023

Annual National Draughts Tournament commence Sunday

Annual National Draughts Tournament commence...

Oct 14, 2023

Round-of-16 stage to be contested today

Round-of-16 stage to be contested today

Oct 14, 2023

