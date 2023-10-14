Holistic response through comprehensive action needed to confront collective advancement of states – Min. Todd

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd has noted that in order to confront the existing and emerging challenges which confront the collective advancement of states demand a holistic response through a comprehensive programme of action.
The Minister was speaking on Friday at the XI Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Ministerial Conference in Rome, Italy.
The Conference was held under the chairmanship of Her Excellency Ambassador Vincenza Lomonaco, Director-General for Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy.
The Conference focused on thematic discussions which included climate and environmental emergencies -with a focus on the Caribbean; value chains and resource supply; energy and food security and discussed ways in addressing these challenges.
In his address, the Minister also stated that climate change, food and energy security, managing the environment, and enhancing industry remain priority issues for Guyana.
He also underscored that Small Island and low-lying coastal developing states such as Guyana experience the worst impacts of climate change. He further called for a balanced and commensurate global response to address mitigation, adaptation and loss, and damage.
An information note published on the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Facebook page, said that Italy is an important trading partner for several Latin American and Caribbean Countries and has collaborated on global challenges including climate change and sustainable development.
The Italy-Latin America and Caribbean Ministerial Conference is the main forum for political dialogue, which meets every two years and is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in collaboration with the Italian-Latin American Institute (IILA).
