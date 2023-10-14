GFF awards eight females for successfully completing CONCACAF C-License programme

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday held a modest ceremony to honour fourteen individuals, both men and women, who successfully completed the CONCACAF Coaching-License programme. The event took place at the GFF Secretariat compound, located on Dadanawa Street in Campbellville.
In 2022, the GFF in collaboration with the CONCACAF Development Office launched the inaugural Women’s C-License Coaching programme. This initiative aimed towards increasing number of female participation in the sport of football within the region. The GFF however, wasted no time in assembling an enthusiastic group of female participants for this important endeavor.
Nineteen women from various regions, including Georgetown, the East Coast, Linden, Essequibo, and even as far as region #1, joined the programme. Upon completion of the course, eight of these women successfully earned their CONCACAF-recognized C-Licenses, enabling them to officiate in football matches and contributing to the sport’s development.
In addition to the women’s coaching programme, the GFF also conducted a coaching development programme tailored for male coaches affiliated with the various National Youth teams. Fourteen coaches took part in this programme, with six of them attaining licenses, further enriching the pool of CONCACAF-qualified coaches.
During the presentation ceremony, GFF Vice-President, Brigadier ‘retired’ Bruce Lovell, Technical Director Bryan Joseph, and General Secretary Ian Alves expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the coaches for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the sport.
Lovell during his featured address pointed out the importance of coaches among the football apparatus, saying, one of the strategic aims of the council has to do with people development. Lovell also stated, “For there to be success in football, there is what I call; a tripod for footballing success. This tripod approach includes sound players, proper referees and efficient coaches.” He further explained, “With that being said, no one is more important than the other. I say that, to say, you the coaches have an important and critical role towards the development of the human resource element of the sport.”
“And so, you have acquired new knowledge and skills, you now have to ensure you accompany that with the right attitude. As a coach, essentially what you are doing is engaging in leadership. So now we look forward to good leadership, modeled with values and purpose,” Lovell concluded.
I literally begged Jagdeo to help Guyana.
Oct 14, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The unbeaten teams in Group D of League B, Guyana and Puerto Rico, are set to face each other in their first of two consecutive home-and-away fixtures today in...
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – A general clean up exercise will be held today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) at the Mackenzie... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]