GFF awards eight females for successfully completing CONCACAF C-License programme

Oct 14, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday held a modest ceremony to honour fourteen individuals, both men and women, who successfully completed the CONCACAF Coaching-License programme. The event took place at the GFF Secretariat compound, located on Dadanawa Street in Campbellville.

In 2022, the GFF in collaboration with the CONCACAF Development Office launched the inaugural Women’s C-License Coaching programme. This initiative aimed towards increasing number of female participation in the sport of football within the region. The GFF however, wasted no time in assembling an enthusiastic group of female participants for this important endeavor.

GFF Officials seated along with the successful CONCACAF C-License awardees

Nineteen women from various regions, including Georgetown, the East Coast, Linden, Essequibo, and even as far as region #1, joined the programme. Upon completion of the course, eight of these women successfully earned their CONCACAF-recognized C-Licenses, enabling them to officiate in football matches and contributing to the sport’s development.

Head Panel at yesterday’s presentation ceremony - from L-R GFF Coach Instructor, Linsworth Gilbert, Technical

In addition to the women’s coaching programme, the GFF also conducted a coaching development programme tailored for male coaches affiliated with the various National Youth teams. Fourteen coaches took part in this programme, with six of them attaining licenses, further enriching the pool of CONCACAF-qualified coaches.

GFF General Secretary, Ian Alves handing over CONCACAF C-License certificate to one of its successful participants.

During the presentation ceremony, GFF Vice-President, Brigadier ‘retired’ Bruce Lovell, Technical Director Bryan Joseph, and General Secretary Ian Alves expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the coaches for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the sport.

Lovell during his featured address pointed out the importance of coaches among the football apparatus, saying, one of the strategic aims of the council has to do with people development. Lovell also stated, “For there to be success in football, there is what I call; a tripod for footballing success. This tripod approach includes sound players, proper referees and efficient coaches.” He further explained, “With that being said, no one is more important than the other. I say that, to say, you the coaches have an important and critical role towards the development of the human resource element of the sport.”

“And so, you have acquired new knowledge and skills, you now have to ensure you accompany that with the right attitude. As a coach, essentially what you are doing is engaging in leadership. So now we look forward to good leadership, modeled with values and purpose,” Lovell concluded.

