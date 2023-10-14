GFF and Racing Madrid FC sign MOU to transform youth football in Guyana

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Racing Madrid Football Club (RMFC) of Spain have embarked on a groundbreaking partnership to elevate youth football to new heights across Guyana with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday in Georgetown.
The landmark partnership was formalised on October 12 with the signing of the MoU between GFF President Wayne Forde and RMFC President Steve Nijjar at the GFF Georgetown headquarters.
RMFC is a professional football club based in Madrid, Spain, with ties to Genova international school, which is recognised as the world’s largest and most successful academy for player pathways and development.
President Forde noted that the MoU, which is the federation’s first partnership with a European club, symbolises the beginning of a transformative collaboration between the GFF and RMFC with the focus being to provide valuable opportunities and resources to nurture and promote young talent.
“This is the GFF’s first partnership with a professional European football Club and we are all very excited about the many possibilities our collaboration with Racing Madrid will create. Together, we will embark on a wide range of capacity building initiatives with special emphasis on the development, mentorship and international exposure of youth coaches.”
The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the GFF and RMFC, focusing on various aspects of youth development, including coaching education, grassroots development, youth football programmes, women’s football development and elite player development.
“Racing Madrid has a long history of excellence that is supported by a global network of professional football relationships. They have enormous experience in youth academy programmes, of which the GFF intends to benefit from in the coming years. I would like to express a warm thank you to President Steve Nijjar for working closely with me over the past few months in constructing this historic partnership.”
The partnership will also create opportunities for talented young male and female players in Guyana to gain exposure and secure placements in prestigious European clubs and academies.
Both the GFF and RMFC are committed to working closely together to implement impactful initiatives that will shape the future of youth football in Guyana.
RMFC President Steve Nijjar added that they are “absolutely delighted to have this partnership with the Guyana Football Federation and we are looking forward to helping all the players and the coaches in Guyana to get to the next step and improve the game.”
“Our goal is to help the country of Guyana get into the next World Cup, whether it be Youth World Cup or Senior Men’s World Cup, and that is what we are going to work hard for through Racing Madrid and Geneva Football School.”
