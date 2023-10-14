GCB congratulate its 6 Women following West Indies ‘A selection for Pakistan tour

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2023 Sports
– Guyanese Munisar named Vice-Captain
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) hailed the 6 Guyanese ladies following their selection to the West Indies Women’s ’A’ team ahead of the upcoming tour to Pakistan from October 17 to November 8.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel announced recently the 15-member squad which almost half is Guyanese. The cricketing stock continues to rise for Ashmini Munisar, as the Guyanese off-spinning all-rounder was named as vice-captain.
Muisnar along with countrywomen, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru and Nyia Latchman make up the string women’s team, led by wicket-keeper Rashada Williams.
The tour is the first-ever West Indies Women’s “A” Team Away series which will feature three 50-over matches at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke, followed by a tri-nation T20 Series with Pakistan “A” and Thailand.
The preliminary matches will be played at the Lahore Country Club with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium.
West Indies Women’s A squad- Rashada Williams (Captain), Ashmini Munisar (Vice Captain), Jahzara Claxton, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Nyia Latchman, Mandy Mangru and Shunelle Sawh.
Full Match Schedule:
October 24: 1st 50-Over
October 26: 2nd 50-Over
October 29: 3rd 50-Over
November 3: 1st T20 match vs
November 4: 2nd T20 match
November 5: 3rd T20
November 8: 4th T20
Final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
