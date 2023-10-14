Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

De pastry maker gat de keys to de bakery

Oct 14, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Deh gat a one-man show in town, and he’s got the grandest plans for our beloved Guyana. De man gat a plan for every sector, every nook and every cranny. He is de man with de plans. But here’s the kicker, folks – it’s all in his head!

This man is de proud owner of the biggest cake shop in town. But guess what? He is the only baker in the whole shebang, and he keeps all the recipes to himself. Imagine that! It’s like having the sweetest bakery in town, but you can’t even get a single bite unless the baker decides to show up.

While we have all heard of chefs guarding their secret ingredients, but this takes the cake – pun intended. This fellow doesn’t just keep the recipes secret; he keeps the whole bakery locked up inside his brain, and he’s the sole decision maker of what cakes get baked, when they get baked, and if they get baked at all. Can you believe it?

The best part? These plans, they’re like clouds on a windy day – they change with his mood. One day, he’s dishing out chocolate fudge dreams, and the next, he’s serving up sour grapes. One day he talking using coal pots and de next day he want to use solar dryers.

And de rest of de country are just spectators. We gather around, hoping to get a taste of the magic that this one-man circus promises. But here’s the sad truth: nobody’s buying any cake shop pastries. We’re all left salivating, craving a bite of those plans, but we’re met with empty plates and empty promises.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Features/Columnists

