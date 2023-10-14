Crab population dwindling at Region One

…‘March Onward’ documentary reveals

Kaieteur News – The crab population at the Mora Passage, North West District, Region One is dwindling, a Reel Documentary titled “the March Onwards” revealed.

At the same time, the situation has forced the Indigenous Warrau people, who live there to supplement their livelihood through farming.

The documentary was officially launched at a private screening at MovieTowne Cinemas on Thursday morning.

The film, which was made by Reel Guyana with support from Republic Bank and the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS), tells a tale of the development that is taking place in Region One and the lifestyle of the people there. It also depicts the impacts such developments on the livelihood of the indigenous people as well as the environment.

The highlight of the documentary is that economic activities which are taking place in Region One might be responsible for chasing the crabs away and leaving the Warraus to seek other sources of an income.

Crab-catching is a traditional activity that has been taking place for years in Region One and one of the main sources of income for the Indigenous people. They would catch the crabs on Friday so that they can sell them to customers leaving for Georgetown on the North West ferry. However, in recent times, the crustaceans have been hard to find.

In the documentary, Christina, a Warrau woman who makes a living by catching crabs, shared the difficulties she has been facing as the crab population close to her home dwindles.

“We can’t find them crab here no more,” she said, adding that crab catchers are now forced to travel three hours and brave multiple dangers to find the creatures.

“We ga through the sea, we ga go through the swelling (waves) go to shore and ketch the crab… We gah go through the swelling; it’s really rough,” Christina added. She explained that there is also the threat of attacks by pirates killing who steal outboard engines and boats.

Although she is fearful, Christina still makes the trips in search of crabs. “The crab important for the Warrau people dem, because duh is wa dem Warrau people does live on, because dem ain’t get no job,” she said.

The documentary explored to possible reasons for the disappearance of the crabs from the area; large-scale farming and fuel spills from Venezuelan trawlers in the Region.

The trawlers supply the region with fuel since it is much cheaper when compared to fuel being shipped to the area from the city. The fuel spilled from the ships could settle on the beaches and drive the crabs away.

According to the documentary, another reason for the depletion of the crabs could be the clearing of acres of mangroves by farmers who cut the trees to take advantage of the extra space for the increased speed of the new North West ferry, the MV Ma Lisha.

Crabs live among the mangroves and with the trees being cleared away, the situation drives the crabs further inland.

Head of the GMCS, Annette Arjoon, pointed out that a study will have to be done to find out the real reasons why the crab population has been dwindling.

She explained that the crabs have not been marching during the normal ‘marching season’ –the months of August and September.

The GMCS head hinted that her organisation will work towards undertaking a study once the body gets the support needed.

In the meantime, GMCS with funding provided has assisted the Warrau women of Region One in setting-up a wiri-wiri pepper farm at Imbetero. It’s a way that the Indigenous people can supplement their livelihood with agriculture. She urged the citizens to buy local organic peppers from the supermarkets so they can support the Warrau people in Region One.

Arjoon said that Mattai’s Supermarket is one business that has committed to buying the wiri-wiri peppers from the Warrau women of the Mora Passage.

With regard to the clearing of mangroves for farming, Arjoon said that farming is part of Guyana’s development plan and food is essential. However, to maintain a balance so that the environment won’t be heavily impacted she called for buffer zones to be created in the area.