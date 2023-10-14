Cancer Society to host free medical outreach at Skeldon Hospital on Sunday

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cancer Society will on Sunday head to the Skeldon Hospital, Region Six to provide free medical outreach to residents there. Sunday’s outreach will mirror that held last week at Bartica, Region Seven.
Last Sunday, with sponsorship from the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), BM Soat Auto Sales and Rentals, the Ministry of Health and the Guyana Medical Relief, the Cancer Society was able to provide medical services to 190 persons at the Bartica Regional Hospital.
The non-profit organisation also sponsored mammograms for 20 patients who attended the outreach and paid for 20 pap-smears.
Overall, a total of 345 medical services were provided to the patients that day and these include ophthalmology, dental and pediatric services, breast ultrasounds as well as urology services. Cervical cancer tests were also done also while other patients received tetanus and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccines.
The Cancer Society through collaboration with a team from the American Embassy was able to distribute over 200 hampers to the patients while the Beacon of Hope Foundation interacted with 50 patients providing them with information about support for cancer patients and their relatives.
Head of the Organisation, Sharir Chan said that the Bartica outreach is just one of many activities that the Cancer Society has planned in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness month dubbed ‘Pinktober’.
“This outreach (at Bartica) succeeded in its aim to bring awareness to cervical and breast cancer during this Breast Cancer Awareness month,” Chan said.
He also thanked the staff at the Bartica Regional Hospital for lending support and hosting his team.
