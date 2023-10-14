Badminton Association’s Junior Championship underway at Gymnasium

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association commenced the National Sports Commission sponsored National Junior Badminton Tournament on Thursday evening at the Gymnasium. The categories been competed in are the Under 11, 15, and 19 in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament attracted children from many schools around Georgetown and some from Berbice.
Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sports, gave some brief remarks and served off the first shuttle to open the tournament. The GBA did their bit in raising awareness for Breast Cancer month and celebrated Pinktober by asking participants to wear pink.
The tournament continued yesterday and concludes today, Saturday, October 14, 2023.
The results for day one of the competition are:
I literally begged Jagdeo to help Guyana.
Oct 14, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The unbeaten teams in Group D of League B, Guyana and Puerto Rico, are set to face each other in their first of two consecutive home-and-away fixtures today in...
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – A general clean up exercise will be held today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) at the Mackenzie... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]