Badminton Association’s Junior Championship underway at Gymnasium

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association commenced the National Sports Commission sponsored National Junior Badminton Tournament on Thursday evening at the Gymnasium. The categories been competed in are the Under 11, 15, and 19 in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament attracted children from many schools around Georgetown and some from Berbice.

Mr. Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sports, gave some brief remarks and served off the first shuttle to open the tournament. The GBA did their bit in raising awareness for Breast Cancer month and celebrated Pinktober by asking participants to wear pink.

The tournament continued yesterday and concludes today, Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The results for day one of the competition are:

BS U19 – Jedidiah Uwagboe Shane Birkett 21-5, 21-13 BS U15 – Lamar Lewis Adriel Persaud 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 BS U11 – Joel Rambiriche Liam Brumell 21-4, 21-7 GS U11 – Anjaneysa Godette Arianna Bassier 21-3, 21-1 BS U19 – Jonathan Robinson Nikolas Pollard 21-13, 21-18 BS U15 –Sergio Alexander Mohamed Farouk 21-17, 23-21 GS U15 – Malia Haley Aaliyah Bacchus 21- 11, 21-14 GS U15 – Gabrielle Felix Gianna Ramnarine 6-21, 21-10, 21-12 BS U15 – Avinash Ramnarine Micah Holder 21-9, 21-4 BS U15 – Egan Bulkan Jaquan Nedd 21-11, 21-16 BS U11 – Ethan Bulkan Liam Brumell 21-0, 21-3 BS U15 – Ruel Rambirichie LamarLewis 21-5, 21-4 BS U19 – Raah Russell Tristian Goveia 21-4, 21-7 GS U19 – Leshaunte Berkley Tyra Gomes 21-5, 21-14 GS U19 – Genvieve Bookram Charisma Etwaroo 21-10, 21-3 BS U19 – Haresh Persaud Azariel Mason 21-16, 21-9 BS U19 – Adeeb Zaman Marcus Samuels Walkover GS U11 – Riyo Alexander Arianna Bassier21-6, 21-5 GS U15 – Malia Haley Gianna Ramnarine 21-12, 21-15 GS U15 – Gabrielle Felix Aaliyah Bacchus21-15, 21-10 XD U19 – Uwagboe & N. Eastman vs. R. Russell & G. Bookram 21-12, 21-19 BD U15 – Bulkan & E. Bulkan vs. J. Nedd& M. Holder 21-11, 21-12 BD U15 – Rambiriche & A. Ramnarine vs. M. Farouk & L. Lewis 21-9, 21-9 GD U19 – Beharry & L. Berkely vs. G. Felix & G. Ramnarine 21-9, 21-15 GD U19 – Eatsman & M. Haley vs. A. Bacchus & T. Gomes 21-14, 21-11 BD U19 – Zaman & T. Goveia vs. S. Birkett & A. Persaud 21-13, 21-18 BS U19 – Debidin vs. HareshPersaud 21-9, 21-11 BS U19 – Waddell vs. Jonathan Robinson 21-4, 21-15 BD U15 – Bulkan & E. Bulkan vs. M. Farouk & L. Lewis 21-11, 12-21, 21-13 BD U15 – Rambiriche & A. Ramnarine vs. J. Nedd& M. Holder 21-7, 21-9 BS U19 – Xavio Alexander Jedidiah Uwagboe 21-2, 21-9 GD U19 – Beharry & L. Berkley vs. A. Bacchus & T. Gomes 21-6, 21-14