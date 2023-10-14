Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Annual National Draughts Tournament commence Sunday

Oct 14, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The National Draughts Association will commence its Annual competition tomorrow, Sunday October 15, 2023 at the Guyana Football Club pavilion. The competition would be played for the next two Sundays. The three games would be played in three categories. The first one this Sunday would be the ‘B’ tournament followed by the ‘A’ next Sunday while the final Sunday the games would be contested on the international ‘100’ square boards.

This weekend’s competition is sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and Elias Gentle Attorney at Law. Trophies would be presented to the winners.

With top ‘B’ player Lyndon Heywood now promoted to ‘A’ class; this week’s competition would be more challenging. Aubrey Rowe and Navin Meighbarran can be the winning candidates.

Registration fee is $500 per person and action starts at 10.00AM.

All ‘B’ class players nationally are invited to participate.

The venue is the Guyana Football Club pavilion.

Guyana Beverage Inc (Busta) is the beverage provider.

