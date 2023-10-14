Annual Hamilton Green’s Cup now set to kick off October 29

Latest update October 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – After an extended wait, the countdown is on for start of the much-anticipated Annual Hamilton Green’s Cup, set to commence on October 29 and run until November 12 at the iconic Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground. This year’s edition promises to be a riveting spectacle, featuring the best football talent from all corners of the country in an exhilarating 9-a-side Inter-Ward knockout tournament.
The line-up for this prestigious tournament is nothing short of spectacular, with some of the most renowned teams participating. Football aficionados can expect to witness fierce competition from the likes of Timehri, Back Circle, Lilliendaal, Belle West Stars, Gold is Money, Albouystown, Road Warriors, No. 1 All Stars, and several others, all vying for the coveted championship trophy.
An impressive $1,000,000 will be up for grabs. The champions will walk away with a handsome prize of $500,000. The runners-up won’t be left empty-handed either, as they will be awarded a respectable $250,000. While third and fourth place finishers are also in for their share of the prize money, taking home $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.
The opening day promises to be an action-packed spectacle, with eight exciting matches scheduled to take place. The excitement will kick off at 17:00 hours, with the thrilling showdown between Sophia and Timehri.
Meanwhile, one of the key factors contributing to the success of this year’s competition is the generous sponsorship from a variety of esteemed organisations such as GTT, Namilco, Gafoors, EFT Reunion Manganese, Genequip, Superbet, IPA, E-Net, Busta, Cummings Electrical Company Limited, Toolsie Persaud Limited, BK International, Ivor Carrington, Baby Junior, New GPC Incorporated, Eddie Bobcat, Dr. Linden Dodson, Edmond Vieira, Dr. Colin Watson, Eton Cordis, John Fernandes Limited, and Star Rentals.
