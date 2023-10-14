4R-Lions to clash with GCC at Bourda in GCA 50-overs U-19 final today

Kaieteur Sports – The GCC ground Bourda will come alive as the top two Under-19 teams in Georgetown clash for the inaugural Ramchand Auto Spares, Survival Group of Companies and Trophy Stall 50 overs cricket title.

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) will hope home advantage pays dividends in their encounter with a strong 4R-Lions line-up starting from 9:15hrs.

GCC will be led by National U-19 player Zachary Jodha, while 4R Lions has tournament’s leading run scorer, Romeo Deonarain as their captain. Berbice’s left-hander Rampertab Ramnauth, will spearhead 4R Lions’ batting along with the talented Deonarain who has 347 runs including a blazing 218, while Rashad Gaffur is third (behind Alvin Mohabir’s 303 runs) with 219 runs including a highest of 170.

Gaffur, Sachin Balgobin, Rampersaud Ramnauth and Adrian Hetmyer are all expected to contribute with the bat for 4R Lions.

4R Lions will be without their strike bowler, West Indies U-19 pacer, Isaiah Throne, who has been selected for CCC in the Regional Super50 while their other pacer, Bruce Vincent, is injured.

GCC will bank on Jodah, West Indies U-19 player Mavindra Dindyal, Aryan Persaud and Shaahid Viera with the bat.

Spinners Krsna Singh, who took the only hat-trick in the tournament and Persaud, who had 7-10 in the preliminary rounds, could fancy their chances against 4R Lions batting. Bowling all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell heads the pace attack for GCC.

Cash prizes and trophies are on offer for the Champions and runner-up, while outstanding performers will also be rewarded. The Man of the Series of the competition will get a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls compliments of Survival Travel Agency.

The 4R-Lions Squad: Romeo Deonarain (Captain), Rampertab Ramnauth, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Rashad Gaffur, Sachin Balgobin, Ronaldo Scouten, Salim Khan, Adrian Hetmyer, Natron Gill, Gavin Kisten, Vickash Wilkinson and Munish Outar.

Pic – Romeo Deonarain

