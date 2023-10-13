Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Woman who allegedly stabbed husband hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds

Oct 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – A Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara woman, who allegedly, stabbed her common-law husband last week, was rushed to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds, days after attacking the man.

Kaieteur News reported on Tuesday that the man was hospitalized with a damaged lung after his common-law wife, who was formerly his stepdaughter, allegedly stabbed him several times about his body late last week.

Sources informed this publication that a few days after wounding the man, the young woman repeatedly stabbed and cut her body with a sharp knife. She was later admitted to a city hospital.

Years ago the man lived in a common law relationship with the young lady’s mother. The now young adult was a teen at the time and there were reports of sexual relations between them and at one point, the Welfare Depart had to intervene.

Kaieteur News was told that after the passing of her mother and the stress that came with it, the then teen was admitted to the Psychiatric Ward of the New Amsterdam Hospital for some time before the then stepfather got her out. After her release, she went to live with the man and their relationship changed routes.

