Red Road seeing red!

Oct 13, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, it appeared as if Red Road suffered the effects of an earthquake. Large cracks appeared on de surface of de road just north of the so-called parking lot of the National Stadium. De road surface also buckled in place to the point of being elevated. It was like a scene out of disaster movie, except that the setting was right here in GT.

But it wasn’t Mother Nature who decided to flex her muscles; it was the stockpiled aggregate in the National Stadium’s parking lot, of all things, that managed to send Red Road into disarray. That is according to the engineers of the Ministry of Public Works. Is a pity such an outcome could not have been predicted during the stockpiling exercise.

But if excess pressure caused by stockpiling aggregate was the cause of the damage to Red Road, what about the road at Grove East Bank Demeara, which has begun to warp and sink in many places. Millions were spent to give it a fresh coat of asphalt, only for it to warp and sink under the weight of heavy vehicles. It’s as if the road is saying, “You thought repaving me would change things? Think again!”

This duet of road disasters truly highlights the challenges of road-building works.  It’s almost comical how we rush into these ambitious projects without a second thought, and our roads, like mischievous gremlins, seem to mock our endeavors. We have engineers diagnosing the problem after the fact, like doctors performing an autopsy on a road, trying to figure out what went wrong.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

