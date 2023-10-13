Red Road crumbles under weight of ministry’s stone

Kaieteur News – In an unusual event on Thursday afternoon, the Providence Access Road popularly known as ‘Red Road’ crumbled and “bulged” due to the weight of piles of aggregate that has been stored in a parking lot nearby.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill who shortly after the incident briefed the public about the situation. “We have an unusual event that has occurred not so long ago, we have a bulge that has taken place that has raised the road almost between 6 and 8 feet in some places,” he said yesterday.

According to the minister, his engineering team who responded to the scene have examined the situation and found that it was the 30,000 tones of stockpile of aggregate that was stored on the extension of the parking lot of the National Stadium that has caused a movement of the earth and destroyed the road.“It is clear that with the bulge, this entire stretch of about 150 meters of road have been totally destroyed,” he briefed.

He noted that the situation has caused some amount of inconvenience to commuters and because of what has taken place, they have restricted traffic on Red Road all the way from the East Bank Highway to the entrance of Massy Supermarket.

Minster Edghill went onto explained that what is being done to address the situation is that they have machines that are moving some of the aggregate to another location. “We have already mobilised two emergency contractors, equipment will begin to work and the intention is that we have to do a full reconstruction of this section of the road,” the minister added. He noted that the aggregate is owned and maintained by the Ministry of Public Works, and from what occurred at Red Road, “lessons would be learnt” to prevent such from happening again. “We apologies to the public for the inconvenience,” he said.