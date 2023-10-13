Nurse on malicious damage to property charge

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old student nurse was charged on Wednesday for malicious damage to property committed on Michelle Laurie on October 6, 2023.

According to Police, Alliah Gilliard, of 19th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, made her first court appearance at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to her.

She pleaded guilty with an explanation. Gilliard was then placed on self-bail to return on October 13, 2023, for settlement.